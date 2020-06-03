POCATELLO — The line of people stretched for blocks on Olympus Drive, the front end already curling into the Portneuf Wellness Complex, the back end still straggling out of the parking lot by the fairgrounds, their handmade signs bright under the summer Pocatello sun.
"This is crazy. I thought we'd have maybe 50 people, because we just put it together on Monday," said Garrett Crane, looking over the crowd of people that formed in the parking lot Wednesday evening shortly before the unity walk that he and three other local athletes organized this week was scheduled to start.
Instead, hundreds showed up to protest police brutality, injustice and racism.
Crane and fellow Idaho State University football player Raemo Trevino, ISU basketball player Daxton Carr and Ohio State football player Tommy Togiai — all of whom except Trevino are alumni of Pocatello's Highland High School — organized the march on Monday in response to the death of George Floyd, a black man who died on May 25 when a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck for several minutes even after he stopped moving and pleading for air.
The officer, Derek Chauvin, was fired and later charged with third-degree murder, a charge that has since been bumped up to second-degree murder.
Floyd's death has touched off unrest across the country, with protesters taking to the streets in hundreds of cities across America to demand reform and an end to police brutality and racial injustice.
Those protests have often turned violent, with protesters accused of looting and destruction of property and police using tear gas and other violent methods to break up demonstrations.
The organizers of Wednesday's march made clear that it would be a peaceful one, involving local police departments in their planning from the start and inviting officers to participate alongside protesters.
"We've always been involved in our community. Chubbuck police, Bannock County Sheriff's, ISU Public Safety, they were all here," Pocatello Police Chief Roger Schei said. "The big thing was, what starts here can change the world. Changing people's minds and changing how we think and how we look at each other, how we can come together as a community, that's just a simple thing of respecting each other and looking out for one another."
After gathering in the parking lot near the fairgrounds, protesters began to march to the Portneuf Wellness Complex at 6:20 p.m. Wednesday, following Crane, Trevino, Carr and Togiai in a mostly silent walk accompanied by car horns honking in support.
Trevino said that the size of the crowd, while welcome, wasn't a surprise.
"Honestly, (on Tuesday) I had to make a good amount of phone calls, and people were just saying how they were spreading the word," Trevino said. "It just kept on repeating every time I called someone new. Then random people started texting me, asking me questions and concerns, and that's when I knew it was bigger than we thought. ... Once people started showing up at 5:30 when they were supposed to come at 6, it was like, 'Wow, this is beyond us. We really did this.'"
With everyone gathered on the soccer fields at the Portneuf Wellness Complex, Crane asked the group to kneel in silence for nine minutes to honor Floyd's life.
That was followed by speeches from Togiai and Trevino, as well as several other members of the Pocatello community, including Schei and Bannock County Sheriff's Office deputy Tony Manu.
"Behind all of this, I take all of this off ... I'm not just a cop. I'm a father, I'm a coach," Manu said, taking off his police vest and handing it to Trevino. "You know as well as I do, to be successful in all those different facets of life, especially you athletes, you know you can't do that alone. How impactful would this be if it was just Tommy Togiai marching down Olympus? Or one cop, myself, holding a sign walking down Olympus? We know there's power in numbers. All of you guys know that. That's why you're here, to create change."
The Pocatello Police Department and ISU athletes have a close relationship, with many former Bengals going on to work on the force.
"I've been working with the student-athletes at Idaho State for years," Schei said. "I go and work out with these guys. I travel with them. I've done a lot of stuff with them, and it's built relationships. Relationships are the most important thing you can have in a situation like this. The players know me and I know them, and it makes it very easy when they know they can come talk with me, because there's trust with that."
Speakers touched on the need for change in the community, stressing that it can only come from increased understanding.
"My grandfather, Alfred Johnson, (was) born in Douglas County, Georgia, in 1941," Trevino said at the podium. "Vietnam vet. He had to come home and deal with lynching, discrimination and racism throughout his whole life. Imagine this — he may die facing the same problems he faced (then) today. And the sad part about it is, he might know that his sons, his daughters, his grandkids might become one of those hashtags. ... We've been fighting this for way too long, but the change happens now."
Trevino and the other participants Wednesday can only hope that their effort was the beginning of that change.
"It took some courage to talk about (my grandfather), but ultimately it's to honor him and fight for people that were oppressed," Trevino said. "Some people might not face the same injustices as black Americans here in this country, but if you know it's going on and you're trying to make change, that's the thing you can do. Stand up with them and fight the fight with them."