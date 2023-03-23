Champ's Heart is an equine therapy program created specifically for veterans and children with disabilities or illnesses at no cost. Larry Cudmore, the 72-year-old founder of Champ's Heart, has been moving the program to new locations including Bingham County since 2019 but has finally found their permanent spot in Idaho Falls. The beginning of March was their one-year anniversary at their new location.
Cudmore was a pastor for 39 years, including 16 years at the First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Idaho Falls.
Around Christmas of 2016, Cudmore was diagnosed with severe life-threatening cancer and traveled to Salt Lake City for treatment. Cudmore underwent 26 treatments of radiation but never felt any sickness throughout the entire procedure. At the hospital Cudmore was staying at, there was a girl from Ashton named Emily who had cancer that normally only affected the elderly, though she was only 18 years old.
“I saw little children in wheelchairs, bald heads and tubes coming out of their skulls, nostrils, mouths, chests and stomachs,” Cudmore said. “I’d never seen so much sadness, but I had to get to the fifth floor to see Emily. Once I got there, I said, ‘You don't know me and I don't know you, but we have a common friend…’”
Cudmore had gotten to be close friends with Emily and told her stories about his horse, Champ.
“I promised Emily, ‘When I get better and you get better, I'm gonna bring Champ to Ashton. If it's in the summer, I'll bring him in a buggy. If it's winter, I'll bring him in a sleigh, and we’re going to celebrate,’” Cudmore said.
However, the time came when Larry was free to go home, so he left Emily a photo of Champ pulling a sleigh on her dresser as a reminder. Unfortunately, Emily passed away before their time to celebrate could happen, becoming part of the inspiration to create Champ's Heart.
Before Cudmore was diagnosed with cancer, he had already unknowingly started to create what is now Champ's Heart. There were two children who attended his church with cerebral palsy and a child who had once been abandoned on the streets of China whom he’d offered to ride Champ, and it was clear to him that it was bringing light to their eyes.
Following his release from the hospital, Cudmore found himself unable to be a pastor at his church full time anymore.
“People kept asking me what I wanted to do after cancer, but I wasn’t thinking about after cancer,” Cudmore said. “I’m just thinking about today and how to get through tomorrow.”
Sooner or later, a member of Cudmore’s church who was with the Hospice of Eastern Idaho found out that he was working with horses and children, so they offered him a chance to work with their grief group for children. The grief group is to help children who have lost a parent process their emotions, and they had told Cudmore that there would be seven children this year.
Cudmore asked a few of his “cowboy friends” to bring their horses to help him with the grief group. However, when the group showed up, there were 17 children instead of the seven he was told. In an effort to make sure all of the children had an activity to do, he got his paints out and let the children paint the horses. He has continued to do this at Champ's Heart.
One of the children in the grief group had to use crutches, and therefore she couldn’t ride. Cudmore brainstormed some ideas following this event and decided to restore three buggies that were over a century old. He made the wagons handicap accessible and soon found himself helping around 50 children who were blind, deaf or otherwise impaired. He gathered some volunteers and became a non-profit in 2019.
Cudmore said the community has been amazing at giving donations, raising hundreds of thousands of dollars to build amenities and buy equipment to keep Champ's Heart running free of charge for its participants and their families.
Cudmore said that the need for his program exceeded his expectations, as there are “close to 8,000 registered special needs children between here and the five eastern counties (in Idaho).”
“That’s why I’m so convinced that the Lord wants this here,” Cudmore said.
Cudmore shared a story about a non-verbal 8-year-old boy who frequently attends his program.
“He never laughs, but all of a sudden last summer, he was riding a horse and started laughing. His mom started crying because she’d never heard him laugh before,” Cudmore said.
Champ's Heart also offers equine therapy to adults with disabilities.
On Fridays, Champ's Heart dedicates its space solely to veterans by keeping quiet. They typically have around 40 veterans who participate.
“Often we have veterans who need help but don’t want to admit it,” Cudmore said. “When they say that, we offer them to help with the vets (as volunteers).”
Currently, there are 250 volunteers at Champ's Heart and 150 participants. There are 85 participants on a waiting list, signifying their need for more volunteers.
“What we need is more volunteers and more horses that are preferably around the age of 15,” Karole Honas, a volunteer at Champ's Heart said.
Dee Green, a volunteer at Champ's Heart, describes her experience at Champ's Heart as an “absolute blessing.”
“It’s so rewarding just to see how the kids change and how the horses help them and seeing how their confidence changes,” Green said.
In June, Cudmore plans to have an appreciation barbecue for the donors to Champ's Heart.
Champ's Heart is located at 988 S. 45 E. (Crowley Road) in Idaho Falls. To learn more about Champ's Heart, volunteering or donating, visit champsheart.org.
