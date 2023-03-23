Larry Cudmore with his horse.

Larry Cudmore, founder of Champ's Heart, poses with his horse.

 June Polk/For the Journal

Champ's Heart is an equine therapy program created specifically for veterans and children with disabilities or illnesses at no cost. Larry Cudmore, the 72-year-old founder of Champ's Heart, has been moving the program to new locations including Bingham County since 2019 but has finally found their permanent spot in Idaho Falls. The beginning of March was their one-year anniversary at their new location.

Cudmore was a pastor for 39 years, including 16 years at the First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Idaho Falls.

Participant riding a horse with volunteers' help.

A participant at Champ's Heart in Idaho Falls rides a horse with volunteers' help.
Wall of veterans who participate

A wall of veterans who participate in Champ's Heart.
Tyler Johnson (Left) and Dee Green (Right) volunteering

Tyler Johnson, left, and Dee Green volunteer at Champ's Heart in Idaho Falls.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.