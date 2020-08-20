POCATELLO — A former Bannock County elections manager vying to become a county commissioner in November is taking issue with the recent decision to add an advisory question regarding a potential Pocatello-Chubbuck merger to the upcoming election ballot.
Democrat Lisa Alexander, who will face Jeff Hough for the Bannock County Commissioner District No. 2 seat in the upcoming Nov. 3 presidential election, believes adding the advisory question to the ballot “circumvents the normal process,” which to her would involve creating a legally binding question to place on the ballot and asking the residents of Pocatello and Chubbuck to definitively cast their vote of approval or dissent for a merger.
“I have no opinion on whether the cities should merge, my problem is with the process that they are using to get this on the ballot,” Alexander told the Idaho State Journal during a Thursday afternoon phone interview after the Bannock County Commission work session meeting that saw the advisory merger question receive a final vote of approval, contingent upon costs.
“Having run the elections office back in the day, the normal process would involve the two cities getting together to decide to put this on the ballot," said Alexander, who attended Thursday's commission work session. "The other option that could be used is the petition process to create a ballot initiative by way of obtaining a certain number of signatures from registered voters in the two cities. This advisory question is not using either of those avenues.”
Additionally, Alexander said she has an issue with the County Commission using its statutory power to place an advisory question on primary and general election ballots to simply request the opinion of the voters in Bannock County regarding a potential Pocatello-Chubbuck merger because it's not a topic that truly affects the entire county, nor is such an advisory question important enough that it merits being placed on a ballot during a presidential election.
While discussing the specific language the question will include, Commissioner Terrel “Ned” Tovey reiterated the advisory question is not legally binding, is intended to simply gather public opinion surrounding the initiative and carries the same weight as if the county asked all the citizens whether they like polka dots or not.
“When Commissioner Tovey says this advisory question has the same weight of polka dots it concerns me,” Alexander said. “We don’t put polls on ballots, we don’t put things that have the same weight as polka dots on ballots, that is not their purpose.”
The Bannock County Commission on Tuesday unanimously decided to include the advisory question on the November election ballot after representatives from the One City Exploratory Committee presented the question during the commissioners’ work session meeting at the Bannock County Courthouse in Pocatello last week.
Dustin Manwaring, a Pocatello Republican who is running for the Idaho House of Representatives, and Ryan Satterfield, a real estate developer in Pocatello, are the current co-chairs of the committee. They initially began conversations with the Bannock County Commission, which includes Ernie Moser in addition to Tovey and Hough, in early 2020, but the discussion was shelved because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Manwaring told the Journal earlier this week.
Manwaring explained the mutual conclusion among the commission and the One City Exploratory Committee to create a ballot advisory question was reached with no ulterior motive other than to uncover public sentiment regarding a consolidation of Pocatello and Chubbuck into one city.
Manwaring said the advisory question would save the committee the time and effort of petitioning an actual ballot initiative and the county from spending the money it would cost to verify the signatures collected to put the measure up for a vote as part of the petition process.
Following Thursday’s work session meeting, Tovey said the sole purpose of creating this advisory question is to finally give this long standing debate a fair-shake and be able to document the results for when the idea resurfaces again in the future.
Former Bannock County Sheriff Lorin Nielsen is an independent candidate challenging Moser for his seat on the commission in November. He said adding the advisory question to the ballot is a smart, transparent move from the commission.
“It’s wise to get the public’s opinion because that’s what we’re elected to do,” Nielsen said. “That’s the same direction I would go if I were the commissioner because a lot more comes with a Pocatello-Chubbuck merger than just a name change. We’ve been kicking this around for quite a while. Sometimes it’s in Chubbuck’s best interest and other times it’s for Pocatello. But whenever you can get more people involved and all the information out, that’s a good thing.”
Ultimately on Thursday the commission approved the advisory question on the condition that no additional cost will be incurred. Bannock County Elections Administrator Julie Hancock said the advisory question could cost the county more money if its addition would mean another page must be added to the physical ballot sheets.
The header of the ballot advisory question will read: "Bannock County Advisory Question on City Consolidation. The results of this question shall be advisory only." And the advisory question regarding a Pocatello-Chubbuck merger will read: "Do you support exploring the consolidation of Pocatello and Chubbuck into one city?"
Though approved for now, Spet. 4 is the deadline all ballot questions must be submitted to the Bannock County Elections office and marks the soonest local residents will know whether the advisory question will surely make it on the November general election ballot.