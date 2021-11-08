A 2018 Century High School graduate who plans to become a professor and describes herself as a "singer, songwriter, actor, lyricist and published poet" has been chosen as a finalist for a prestigious Rhodes Scholarship.
Arwen Baxter, 21, has been schooled in the scientific method since she was 4 years old, when she'd accompany her father, Idaho State University stream ecologist Colden Baxter, to research watersheds in the Central Idaho wilderness.
But as the daughter of an "artist, a poet and an amazing jack of all trades," Laura Lynn Weaver-Baxter, she's also drawn artistic inspiration from the rugged beauty of Western ecosystems.
"It’s felt like rivers have been a third parent to me, and just the Idaho wilderness in general, especially the Frank Church Wilderness," Arwen said.
Arwen plans to put both her love of science and the arts to good use in her future pursuits, raising awareness about the natural world as a teacher, a poet and an entertainer.
"I'm hoping to become an educator and researcher in the environmental humanities connecting literature, theater and ecology in dialogue ... communicating issues around conservation and climate change and doing so creatively," Arwen said.
The Rhodes Scholarship is the world's oldest, and arguably most prestigious, scholarship program, awarded to students from throughout the world to study at University of Oxford in England. Each year, the scholarship is awarded to 32 U.S. students. Her final interview for the scholarship will be Nov. 19.
In the spring, Arwen will graduate from University of Montana in Missoula with degrees in musical theater and English literature. She has several college scholarships already, including a scholarship in classical language. She studies Latin, which she noted is the language of Western science.
She's currently co-teaching a seminar for University of Montana in pedagogy.
In graduate school, she plans to earn master's degrees in English literature, biodiversity and conservation.
"I think everything I do is affected by the way I think about ecology," Arwen said. "I'm really interested by this idea of place — where we grow up and how our physical environment affects the people we are and the stories we tell."
However, Arwen is concerned that the wild places that have shaped her personality are imperiled. She intends to use her voice to protect Idaho's streams and landscapes. As a child, Arwen recalls seeing the numerous chinook salmon in Big Creek in the Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness. Several years have passed since she's seen any mature, returning salmon there.
"These are dire times. They're dire times globally, and there's a difficult future ahead for streams in the Western U.S.," Arwen said. "I don't think there's any place, no matter how remote, that escapes the impact of climate change."
Arwen received her first guitar when she was 13, as a gift from her grandmother. She's found inspiration to write some of her favorite original songs while visiting her great-grandparents' cabin in the woods on the St. Joe River in Northern Idaho.
Arwen often performs live music in the Missoula area and will be releasing her first album "Thursday's Beauty Queen," on Spotify this fall.
Her father, Colden, is confident that her application for the Rhodes Scholarship will be unique and will stand out from the others.
"Her education over the years has included involvement in the process of doing science and field studies many times in the backcountry settings in the Central Idaho wilderness or Yellowstone," Colden said. "Those have been formative experiences."
Arwen received her elementary education from the Franciscan Cre-Act School and the Pocatello Community Charter School.