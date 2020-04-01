A series of Tuesday earthquakes in Central Idaho, including one that was magnitude 6.5, likely originated from a previously undocumented fault, according to regional seismology experts.
People reported feeling the most powerful of the nine earthquakes — which occurred at 5:52 p.m. about 44 miles west of Challis, near Stanley — as far west as Spokane, Washington, south as Provo, Utah, and north as Montana.
Though the earthquake was extremely strong, its epicenter occurred within a rural area with a population of only 4,300, and authorities said it caused no significant damage or injuries.
The Idaho Transportation Department said in a press release the earthquakes triggered several landslides that blocked a stretch of Highway 21 from Grandjean to Banner Summit. The highway from Lowman to Stanley had already been closed just prior to the earthquakes due to an increased avalanche risk resulting from 27 inches of fresh snow.
ITD crews entered the area Tuesday night to start cleaning up the slides, finding they were extensive, but left the scene at the recommendation of USGS, due to the risk of aftershocks.
"There is no timeframe when crews can re-enter the canyon and begin clearing the road. Additional repairs to the roadway may be required, as well," ITD said in the press release. "The department is advising it may be many days before this section of ID 21 re-opens. Idaho Highway 75 and U.S. 93 remain open to access Stanley."
According to the Associated Press, the U.S. Geological Survey had recorded 47 aftershocks, with one measuring magnitude 4.6, by mid-morning on Wednesday.
People may feel aftershocks for the next couple of weeks, but the USGS predicts the odds of an aftershock above magnitude 6.5 occurring during the next week is less than 1 percent, and the odds of an aftershock reaching at least magnitude 5 are about 20 percent.
"The reason for large aftershocks, sometimes when one fault moves it stresses another part of the fault and there's another earthquake," said Glenn Thackray, an Idaho State University geosciences professor.
Thackray said Boise State University seismologists were at the scene Wednesday seeking to record the aftershocks to better document the faults in the area.
"That will allow the fault to be mapped in the subsurface," Thackray said. "The aftershocks will tell us a lot about the fault itself."
Thackray said the major active fault in the vicinity extends along the front of the Sawtooth Range near Stanley, sloping underneath the valley and Red Fish Lake.
Thackray said the earthquakes don't appear to have originated from that large fault, which he's personally studied. Rather, they seem to have been caused by a strike-slip fault, where one block slides horizontally past an adjacent block. He said the fault was likely previously undocumented, or the earthquakes may have stemmed from some older faults in the area that have only been suspected to still be active.
"This is the sort of stuff that gets people excited about science and geology," Thackray said. "It's like bread and butter to us."
Thackray said there's no geological connection linking the recent earthquakes to a magnitude 5.9 earthquake that caused damage in Salt Lake City about two weeks earlier. Thackray described the occurrence of the two strong earthquakes in the same region within less than a month, on separate faults, as "a very strong coincidence but only a coincidence."
The brick-and-masonry buildings in the Salt Lake City area were highly susceptible to damage, Thackray said. Though the Central Idaho earthquake was six times stronger than the Salt Lake quake, Thackray said it was "very exciting geologically and very exciting for a lot of people but less dangerous."
He noted that buildings in that area are mostly log cabins or wooden structures, which are relatively tolerant of earthquakes.
Utah State University seismologist Jim Pechmann concurs with Thackray's assessment that the prevalence of wooden structures in the communities in Central Idaho likely limited the damage.
He advises the public to avoid running outside if they feel an earthquake, given that most earthquake-related injuries occur when bricks, glass or debris falls from a building and strikes someone standing near an exterior wall.
"A lot of people seem to think the thing to do is run outside," Pechmann said. "You should duck, cover and hold, or brace yourself in a doorway."
Pechmann said the regions northwest and southeast of the Snake River Plain are the most seismically active in Idaho.
Idaho previously experienced a large earthquake in 1983 in the Lost River Valley, near Borah Peak. That quake, which occurred on the Centennial Tectonic Belt, was between magnitude 6.9 and 7.3. The Borah Peak earthquake claimed the lives of two children, who were walking to school when a brick wall collapsed.
Tuesday marked the first major earthquake in the Sawtooth area in more than three-quarters of a century. The mountain range had a magnitude 6.1 earthquake on July 12, 1944 and a magnitude 6 earthquake on Feb. 14, 1945.
Pechmann knows of no major faults mapped near the epicenter of the Tuesday earthquake.
"It can be hard to find evidence of faults at the surface," Pechmann said. "There is not a previously documented fault but there's been persistent earthquake activity there, which means there are active faults. They're just buried below the surface."