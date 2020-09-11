BOISE — Friday, March 13. In the cramped hush of the governor’s office, media and state officials listened to a press conference and asked questions about the state’s first confirmed COVID-19 case.
“We knew at some point that this would happen,” Central District Health Public Information Officer Brandon Atkins said at the time.
Atkins appearance at the press conference was the first time he came into the public eye, but in the months since he has become one of the top COVID-19 experts for the heavily populated Treasure Valley and outlying areas.
Unlike most spokespeople for government agencies, Atkins’ primary training is not as a journalist or marketing expert. Rather he’s a scientist with an advanced degree who happens to be blessed with the ability to communicate about complex topics in layman’s terms.
Atkins’ education and collegiate extracurricular activities helped prepare him for facing crowds. He was a college cheerleader at Idaho State University and also performed with the ISU Chamber and Concert Choir. After earning his master’s he was an instructor in ISU’s biological sciences department for a year and, after moving to the Treasure Valley, was an adjunct professor for three years at the College of Western Idaho.
“I would definitely say that having had many experiences in my life in front of crowds has afforded me a much greater capacity to deliver information to groups without some of the trappings that typically accompany stage fright. … I use that excitement and energy and channel it into my message delivery mechanism more seamlessly,” Atkins wrote in an email.
During the last five months as the virus has continued to spread, Atkins has been at the center of the battle against the disease, and his unique resume and experience has made him a key figure in the area’s safe future.
Atkins was not supposed to be answering questions alongside Central District Health Director Russ Duke on that fateful Friday. But the primary public information officer was traveling and Atkins was one of two backups, so after Duke learned about the press conference, he called Atkins, picked him up at the Central District Health Office and headed to the Statehouse.
“I think the thing I have so much appreciated about him is his ability to take technical information and translate that into messages the public can understand,” Duke said about Atkins.
The constant barrage of new scientific information surrounding COVID-19 and the even more voluminous amount of opinions about that scientific information has challenged health officials all over the world, Duke said.
“Everything evolves over time with a new disease. It’s called a ‘novel coronavirus,’ or a new coronavirus … so the question is how do you continually manage that information so you can be trusted, even when you know that at any time things could change?” Duke said. “That why it’s important to have someone like Brandon to back you up with what he is saying and to have that consistent message.”
“Someone like Brandon” means quite a bit in Duke’s usage, and Atkins is a student of science that ISU Professor Gene Scalarone remembers well from his time mentoring Atkins during his studies to get his Master of Science degree in microbiology.
“Brandon’s work ethic was outstanding as he spent a great deal of time in the laboratory in order to complete his research on improved immunodiagnostic methods for the laboratory diagnosis of the systemic fungal disease, blastomycosis,” Scalarone wrote in an email.
That expertise in microbiology has made Atkins especially important in the complex climate the pandemic has fomented, Scalarone added.
“With respect to COVID-19 … it is vital that someone with Brandon’s expertise in science and microbiology in general, to be able to communicate the daily changes that we are bombarded with concerning the development of vaccines and therapeutic methods in attempts to control this pandemic,” Scalarone wrote.
“The general population seems to be overwhelmed with all of the science that is associated with this disease. Brandon is certainly someone who can provide some of the answers.”
Before “contact tracing” became a commonly used term to describe the work people did to determine COVID-19’s path of attack, Atkins was using the same principles and language to track down dangerous sexually transmitted diseases in Sin City.
“After I got my master’s degree, I had a desire to go into the FBI,” Atkins said in a phone interview. But a during the long federal hiring process, a position opened up in Las Vegas as a disease investigator, something that drew him away from his home outside Pocatello and into one of the West’s largest metropolitan areas.
Atkins spent just over four years in Las Vegas working as a disease investigation and intervention specialist with the Southern Nevada Health District before returning to the Gem State.
Atkins has worked at Central District Health for 10 years, working first as an epidemiologist and adding on other duties, such as tuberculosis case management and eventually climbing to program management for three clinics in the Valley.
But when the COVID-19 pandemic made its way to Idaho, Atkins’ background in tracking down sexually transmitted disease outbreaks gave him a sensitivity to people’s privacy concerns and an understanding that education was one of the best ways to defeat the diseases. That’s been an important part of his strategy as he informs the public and media about the swiftly changing landscape of COVID-19 best practices.
“You have to give the information to be understood in a way most people can understand, which means the information has to be equal to all walks of life and education levels,” Atkins said, because information being comprehensible to all can mean the difference between chronic outbreaks and slowing the cases down permanently.
His time investigating disease outbreaks in Las Vegas launched him into studying epidemiology, a background that has made him deeply cognizant of COVID-19’s dangers and ability to spread.
Atkins said Central District Health has been balancing its decisions based on the vast differences in counties it presides over, but he is hoping people start doing more to really tamp down the virus as the flu season approaches. For now, Atkins will be jousting with COVID-19, and he said he’s lucky to work at a place like Central District Health while dueling with the disease.
“There’s a lot I don’t know, but I can always look for other information and find other individuals who have the knowledge,” he said.