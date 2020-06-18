POCATELLO — Barrie’s Ski and Sports and the local Idaho Cycling Enthusiasts chapter are hosting the first annual “share the road” campaign for Pocatello area bike riders and a celebration of life for the late Bobette “Bobbi” Wilhelm next week.
Set to begin at 6 p.m. on June 23, the event is open to the public and will feature speeches at Barrie's Ski and Sports on Yellowstone Avenue from Pocatello Mayor Brian Blad and several members of the local cycling community about sharing the road with motorists. There will then be a bike ride from Barrie’s to Lower Ross Park with a police escort for a celebration of life for Wilhelm. The event will end with a free dinner at Ross Park supplied by The Sand Trap restaurant.
“We have just had such an outpouring of support and enthusiasm from the local cycling community about this event,” said Barrie Hunt, the owner of Barrie’s Ski and Sports. “We are getting more donations coming in than we know what to deal with.”
An analyst for Idaho Falls Power and an avid cyclist, Wilhelm, 40, of Pocatello, was found dead in a ravine off of Buckskin Road near Parks Road east of Pocatello on March 16, a few hours after she had been reported missing by family members.
Tyler D. Carter, 38, of Pocatello, has been accused of striking Wilhelm with his pickup truck on Buckskin Road on March 13 and then driving from the scene without reporting the incident to authorities. The impact of the collision caused Wilhelm, who was riding a bicycle, to leave the roadway and plummet into the ravine below. Carter faces one count of involuntary manslaughter and one count of leaving the scene of an accident, both felonies, for allegedly striking Wilhelm and then fleeing.
The “share the road” presentation before the bike ride in Wilhelm's honor next week will incorporate information geared specifically for cyclists and what they can do to remain safe on local roads. The president of the Idaho Cycling Enthusiasts' local chapter, Bob Walker, who personally knew Wilhelm, is expected to present information about how cyclists can better share the road.
“Bobbi was an avid cyclist and a very giving individual,” Walker said. “She once even offered to help tutor the child of one of my best friends just out of the kindness of her heart.”
Walker continued, "There are 'share the road' signs posted in various places around town and many people interpret that as information specifically for motorists when in fact they are geared to cyclists as well.”
While it’s important for motorists to know they need to share the road, says Hunt, it’s almost more important for cyclists to understand this concept because "cars are much bigger than a person on a bike and they will hurt you more than you can hurt them.”
Hunt said about past car versus bicycle collisions in the Pocatello area like the one that resulted in Wilhelm's death, "I think it is because the sun was in (the cyclists') eyes or there were cars that had pulled out in front of them."
Hunt added, “We have to be more aware of our surroundings. ... Cyclists have to be aware of cars on the road, too, not just the other way around.”
The local “share the road” campaign and celebration of life for Wilhelm are being sponsored by Barrie’s Ski and Sports, Idaho Cycling Enthusiasts, The Sand Trap, Don and Cindy Zebe, Idaho Central Credit Union, KPVI and the Idaho State Journal.