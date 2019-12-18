POCATELLO — Kent Tingey anticipated he'd spend four or five years working in Pocatello when he arrived from Washington, D.C., in 1989 to serve as Idaho State University's director of university relations.
Instead, Pocatello became his home. On Tuesday night, friends and ISU supporters who have worked with Tingey throughout his career of more than 30 years gathered at the Pond Student Union Building to celebrate his forthcoming retirement.
Tingey, who has served as ISU's vice president of university advancement since 1999, will work his last day next week and will be replaced by Kyle McGowan, a consultant with NAPA Group who served in executive development roles at Vanderbilt and Georgetown universities.
"I think the thing that is most striking to me is watching the difference that Idaho State University has made in the lives of thousands of students and alumni and friends," Tingey said, reflecting on his career. "It's prepared them to be successful."
Tingey said he's appreciated the opportunity to work with extraordinary student, faculty, administrative, civic and legislative leaders. Together, he believes they've helped ISU grow and evolve as a top institution of higher education.
"I think it will continue to grow in the depth of its programs. The university has a bright future," Tingey said. "It's got legislative support. It's got philanthropic support. It's got a strong faculty and staff. It's poised for an even better future than at the present."
Pocatello Mayor Brian Blad has worked closely with Tingey on a host of collaborative efforts. Blad noted he and Tingey discussed bringing a medical school to ISU, and now a private medical school is operating on the ISU campus in Meridian. Blad also appreciated how Tingey would make himself available any time he had a question or proposal.
"With Kent at the university since I've become mayor, it's been a nice, tight-knit group that's worked very close together," Blad said. "He'll be very hard to replace. The institutional knowledge he has and the things he's done for this community will live on forever."
More than 20 years ago — at the time that Tingey agreed to a promotion that involved taking on fundraising and other additional responsibilities — ISU was preparing for its first capital campaign. Tingey explained the campaign focused on scholarships and academic enhancements, but the "crown jewel" was fundraising to build would become the Stephens Performing Arts Center.
The campaign brought in $152.5 million, and the 123,000-square-foot performing arts facility opened in October 2004.
Peering into the university's future, Tingey is especially optimistic about the potential of a planned alumni and visitor center.
"We're finishing the fundraising right now and construction will begin in September," Tingey said. "That's going to be transformational as a gathering place for alumni and friends of the university."
Tingey and his wife, Jean, plan to remain in Pocatello during his retirement. Jean Tingey is excited to start the next chapter in their lives.
"It's been busy years, and then to all of a sudden have some time, it's going to be good," she said. "He loved ISU, and why he stayed here is he kept having challenges and learning, and ISU has been good to us."
Before joining ISU, Tingey worked in the nation's capital as an executive assistant to the late U.S. Rep. Wayne Owens, D-Utah.