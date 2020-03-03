Officials with Bannock County Sheriff's Office said the cause of a Friday night fire that destroyed a garage and two cars and knocked down power lines in McCammon has still not been determined.
It's also unlikely that the cause will be known any time soon, according to the sheriff's office.
The blaze was reported around 9:30 p.m. Friday on the 200 block of Bannock Street and did not result in any injuries, according to the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office.
The fire ignited in the detached garage of a home on that block and destroyed the garage, a car inside of it and another car parked outside before firefighters were able to get the flames under control, authorities said.
Firefighters estimated that the fire caused over $30,000 in damage including everything that was destroyed — the garage, the cars and the garage’s other contents, which included tools, an air compressor and welding equipment.
Firefighters confirmed they were able to keep the flames away from the home. Firefighters said they got the fire under control by around 11 p.m. Friday and had it completely extinguished by around 1 a.m. Saturday.
The McCammon, Lava Hot Springs and Inkom fire departments, Bannock County sheriff’s deputies and Bannock County Search and Rescue responded to the fire. Bannock Street was temporarily closed to all traffic while the emergency responders were on the scene.
The blaze resulted in multiple downed power lines and a brief power outage at the home next to the garage, firefighters said. Rocky Mountain Power crews responded to the fire and removed and replaced the downed power lines on Saturday morning.
The homeowners reportedly had insurance.