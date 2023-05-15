Two Southern Idaho Catholic churches will soon swap priests as a means of sharing the gifts each parish leader can provide to community members.
In July, the priest at St. Jerome’s in Jerome, Rev. Adrian Vazquez, and the priest for St. Bernard’s in Blackfoot, Rev. Jose de Jesus Gonzales, will be swapping places, according to Deacon Jeffrey Powers of St Bernard’s.
Powers said it’s unusual for a priest to be in one parish for as long as Father Gonzales served in Blackfoot, which amounted to about 12 years.
“Father Gonzales has been appointed to Jerome, and the Jerome priest is being appointed to us,” Powers said. “We’re transitioning so that the gifts of the priest can be shared among the entire diocese. We’re really going to miss Father Jose, but we’ll be very welcoming to Father Adrian,” Powers said.
St. Bernard’s Catholic Church, a parish through the Diocese of Boise, was founded in 1904 and moved into its current building at 584 W. Sexton St. in Blackfoot in 1947. Powers reflected on some of the history of the parish.
“The whole building is historical,” Powers said. “In fact, the bell tower was consecrated in 1948 and Catholics baptized the bell with crim oil and we sanctified it. So (the building has) the original large brass bell. We have some beautiful stained glass windows that were actually imported from Germany after the war from bombed-out parishes in Germany. The parish also had a private Catholic boarding school called St. Margaret’s that ran until the mid-70s.”
Powers has been the deacon for 10 years and said that his favorite part is “being able to administer sacraments and interact with people, along with assisting at mass.”
There are currently 206 families that are registered in the parish, and Powers said that at a typical mass, there will be about 250 to 300 people present.
Powers said the biggest challenge that he has faced being the deacon is that “we have a number of parishioners who call themselves Catholic but don’t really participate in the life of the church.”
“The challenge is to get them to a better place with God and with the church,” Powers said. “We do that by talking, loving, serving and helping. This is a problem nationwide. Typically, only about half the people who say that they’re Catholic actually attend mass on a regular basis. For Catholics, because of what we believe about mass, it’s a critically important part of being Catholic to attend mass on Sundays.”
Powers continued, “It’s a really common thing among political figures in this country as well. People will say they’re Catholic and talk about how proud they are of their Catholic heritage, and then deliberately deny some important Catholic belief or tenet. We’re all on the journey, and none of us are perfect. The goal of the deacon and the priest and the bishop is to encourage people to continue their journey toward God and to form a deeper connection to Jesus Christ.”
Powers described how every church is slightly different because of the members that are present. He went into depth about why St. Bernard’s is special.
“Catholic parishes in Idaho are part of the larger church, but because each one is made up of different individuals, they all have kind of a slightly different flavor,” Powers said. “Although the liturgical rights are prescribed and are going to be the same anywhere you go, there will be differences. In our particular parish, one of the things that I really like is their devotion to and attention to our Lady of Guadalupe, which is an apparition given to St. Juan Diego in Mexico. He was a poor, native, peasant farmer and Mary appeared to him and asked for a shrine to be built. Within just a few years, most of Mexico had converted to Catholicism through Mary’s intercession. So most Catholics have a deep devotion to Mary because she’s the mother of Jesus, but also because we know that she’s close to God.”
St. Bernard’s recently finished confirmation, which is when “you get sealed with the holy spirit,” Powers said.
“It completes your baptism and endows you with the seven spiritual gifts of the holy spirit as enumerated in the Old Testament wisdom, understanding, fear of the lord, et cetera,” Powers said. “The sacrament is usually administered by a bishop, and Bishop Peter (Christensen) came from Boise to administer it. We had 63 confirmations this year, which is a little higher than usual.”
Powers said that he thinks the reason why they had a higher number of people receiving confirmation this year is that the COVID-19 pandemic gave people some time to reflect on their lives and potentially “draw themselves to god,” he said.
To learn more about the parish, visit stbernardsblackfoot.org.
