FRANKLIN — The owner of a cat that was fatally shot in Franklin recently is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the prosecution of the person responsible.
Franklin County sheriff’s officials did not release the owner’s name, but did say she asked them to share a post about the incident and offered reward on Facebook.
The cat, Bear, went missing in the 200 block of Main Street on Feb. 28, and was later found at the back of his owner’s property behind Pioneer Trailer Court, according to the Facebook post. The animal was lying under a tree, where he often went to sit on a limb.
Sheriff’s officials say the animal appears to have been shot with a .22 caliber gun.
They’re asking anyone with information about the incident to contact them at 208-852-1234.
“In Idaho it is illegal to hurt, maim or kill any animal and is punishable by up to 6 months in jail and a fine of up to $5,000,” according to the Facebook post.