POCATELLO — A Montana-based sushi and ramen restaurant is scheduled to open this spring in the former Ketchum Burrito location in the city's Rail Crossings business plaza.
Pocatello Hokkaido Ramen & Sushi, which will be located at 231 W. Quinn Road, offers a "fresh new style of food where customers can come for a satisfying bowl of traditional Japanese ramen, appetizers, fresh sushi, rice dishes, beer, wine, cocktails and a large sake selection," according to the business's Facebook page.
The restaurant will be near Firehouse Subs in the same plaza in which Costco Wholesale is located.
The Pocatello menu will be similar to the menu served at Hokkaido's Helena, Montana, location, according to a post on the company's Facebook page.
"We have already started our remodel and are getting very excited to bring the best ramen in Montana to Idaho," the post reads. "...We can't wait to be a part of Pocatello's amazing community and bring a fresh and unique dining experience to the area."
The eatery will feature a teas, beer, wine and a sake bar. Appetizers such as gyoza and bang bang shrimp will be served.
"Our Hokkaido Ramen Restaurants are casual Japanese ramen restaurants with locations popping up all over Montana and Idaho in 2021," the restaurant posted on its webpage, www.hokkaidoramen.life. "We offer a wide variety of authentic Japanese ramen dishes in a full service dining room, and we also offer carryout if you're short on time."
Hokkaido is the northernmost island of Japan's main islands, known for its volcanoes, natural hot springs, snow skiing and exceptional cuisine, according to the website.