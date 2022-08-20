BOZEMAN, Montana — Fourteen fly fishermen competed last month for a strange catch: pie plates centered within hula hoops spread across the grass of Montana State University’s Kagy Field.

The contest, which tested the participants’ aim and distance casting, was the final round of Project Healing Waters’ National Fly Casting Competition. Project Healing Waters Fly Fishing Inc. is a nonprofit that rehabilitates veterans through fly-fishing.

Brian McKeithan can be reached at bmckeithan@dailychronicle.com.