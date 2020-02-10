Cassia County sheriff’s officials are searching for a man who robbed a bank near Burley on Monday morning.
They say the suspect entered D.L. Evans Bank’s South Overland Branch at 11:22 a.m. and demanded money from the teller. He then took the funds and fled on foot, heading east.
“Before leaving the building, the suspect sprayed an unknown substance inside possibly to prevent anyone from following him,” according to a news release.
Sheriff’s officials say no injuries were reported in the incident. They did alert nearby schools so they could implement their safety protocols.
The suspect is believed to be a white male between 40 and 50 years old. He was wearing a dark jacket, gray sweat pants, a red and white stocking cap and tennis shoes during the robbery, sheriff’s officials said.
They’re asking anyone with information about the incident to contact them at 208-878-2251, extension 1.