POCATELLO — The case of a local man accused of killing a Pocatello cyclist in a hit-and-run crash in March has been advanced to the district court level.
Sixth District Judge Aaron Thompson after three preliminary hearings held over the past several weeks found there was sufficient probable cause to bind the case of Tyler Carter, 38, of Pocatello, over to district court during a remote hearing on Friday.
Carter has been charged with two felonies — involuntary manslaughter and leaving the scene of an accident — for allegedly striking 40-year-old Pocatello cyclist Bobette “Bobbi” Wilhelm with his pickup truck on Buckskin Road east of the Gate City on March 13.
During the first two preliminary hearings, held in late September and earlier this month, Bannock County prosecutors provided evidence that suggested Carter was under the influence of marijuana the evening he allegedly struck Wilhelm, and that he knew he struck something while driving with the sun in his eyes on Buckskin Road, according to testimony from a Bannock County Sheriff’s Office investigator.
That investigator also testified that Carter said he only searched the area for what he may have hit following the collision for less than a minute and that Carter turned himself into authorities the day after the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office asked for the public’s help in locating a vehicle potentially involved in the collision, identified via broken car parts left behind in the roadway following the crash.
The forensic pathologist who conducted the autopsy of Wilhelm’s body testified that it appeared as if Wilhelm survived for some time after being struck, and that blunt force trauma and bleeding in the brain ultimately led to Wilhelm’s death.
Carter is being represented by Bannock County Chief Public Defender Dave Martinez, who did not return the Idaho State Journal’s request for comment for this story.
Now that Carter’s case has been advanced to district court, a new arraignment hearing will soon be scheduled in which Carter can either plead not guilty or guilty to the charges against him.
If Carter pleads not guilty the local judge assigned to the case will schedule a jury trial date, and if he pleads guilty the judge will instead schedule a sentencing hearing.
Carter and his attorney can also work to mediate the charges with the Bannock County Prosecutor’s Office by way of arranging a plea agreement, however no such mediation has currently been ordered.
There are also no currently scheduled court dates for Carter’s arraignment hearing in District Court.
If convicted of the two felony charges against him, Carter faces a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison and a $15,000 fine.
Carter has been released from the Bannock County Jail on a $25,000 bond pending the adjudication of his case.