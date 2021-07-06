CHUBBUCK — A California carnival marking its 40th anniversary plans to come to the Pine Ridge Mall in Chubbuck from July 9-16, according Harry Mason, who owns Silver State Amusements.
“We're a California based company and it was time to look around and see what else there is,” he said. “I've always wanted to stop into the Idaho and Utah markets and with COVID fading it seemed like a good opportunity and that's what we did.”
They've already been to Idaho Falls and Twin Falls.
And now the next stop on their tour is in Chubbuck for the Pine Ridge Mall Carnival.
“This is great,” Mason said. “We're glad we're here and it's been a lot of fun.”
He says he's enjoying everything about Idaho.
“Coming out here is delightful, just delightful,” Mason said. “This is great.”
He's been in the business for over 45 years and never had a chance before to get to Pocatello.
He says that it's like a breath of fresh air.
“Everything is new and fresh and fun,” Mason said. “It's more like an adventure, so it's been nice.”
He says that makes it fun to get out of bed in the morning.
Mason says California is getting expensive.
And it's a challenge to find employees.
“If you can't afford to live there it just makes it not a lot of fun,” he said.
He says he likes the clean air here and the people.
“The people there are so incredibly friendly,” he said.
And he looks forward to offering lots of rides in the Pine Ridge Mall parking lot for area residents.
He says they will have up to 18 rides available for customers.
These include the Zipper, Drop Zone, a 100-foot tall tower fall, Sea Dragon, Vertigo, Tornado, little cars, an obstacle course and a giant slide.
“It's a nice cross section,” Mason said. “We're really catering to families.”
And he says just about anyone will find something to do.
Meanwhile, a new contactless payment is available.
Also, wait times may be a bit longer for rides because carnival employees sanitize after each disembarkment from a ride, he said.
The hours of operation are Friday from 4 p.m.-10 p.m. and Saturday-Sunday from 1 p.m.-10 p.m. and Monday-Friday from 4 pm.-10 p.m.
The location is the Pine Ridge Mall at 4155 N. Yellowstone Highway in Chubbuck.
Online ticket purchases are available until Wednesday on 7-14-21.
For more information see their Facebook page.