The Caribou-Targhee National Forest's Westside Ranger District may start assigning mountain bike patrols to area trails this summer, an agency spokeswoman said.
In addition to providing an agency presence and serving as a point of contact with the public, the mountain bike patrols would perform routine maintenance and help clear trails of fallen trees.
The district intends to request two mountain bikes to help launch the service in a forthcoming application for Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation grants. The district is also seeking grant funds for a host of trail maintenance, bridge construction and signage projects.
"We have never done mountain bike patrols. It would be a new avenue for us this year," said Forest Service spokeswoman Sarah Wheeler. "(The district) kind of got this idea from the Sawtooth National Forest. They’ve had pretty good success (with bike patrolling)."
Wheeler said the popularity of mountain biking has skyrocketed in the Pocatello area in recent years; mountain biking now represents about 60 percent of the use on trails within the district. Wheeler said the patrols would increase the agency's presence throughout its trail system, especially on non-motorized trails.
Furthermore, the approach could help the agency keep tabs on a recent trend of rampant, unauthorized trail-building, which has posed a variety of resource concerns.
"We want to be more aware and more engaged, and we think this might be a good avenue to get us there," Wheeler said.
Though agency officials patrolling on mountain bikes would have authority to issue citations, Wheeler said the primary focus would be on educating users about proper trail uses and on offering a one-on-one point of contact to hear from them. Last season, a volunteer wearing a Forest Service shirt patrolled the trails on the agency's behalf, helping to clear and maintain trails, and frequently relayed the thoughts of trail users to the district, Wheeler said.
"(Users) thought that was really great to have someone who was so accessible and to see someone out on the trail while they were using it," Wheeler said, adding volunteers may also serve a role in the planned mountain bike patrolling.
Wheeler said signage requested in the grant application would further educate users about which trails are authorized and how to navigate a route.
Along the West Fork of Mink Creek, the grant would also fund the installation of two bridges and stream-crossing rehabilitation, thereby addressing a water-quality concern, Wheeler said.
More funds would be used to employ a seasonal trail crew to work on refurbishing "tread" damage to high-use trails, including the connector from Slate Mountain to Gibson Jack.
Grant funds would also replace worn-out motorcycles, which the agency uses to access motorized trails.
Public comment on the grant proposals will be taken through the end of January, and the district hopes to have the projects implemented this year.
Anyone with questions or comments may contact Seth Schaub or Robert Harris at the Westside Ranger District at 208-236-7500 or at seth.schaub@usda.gov or robert.e.harris@usda.gov.