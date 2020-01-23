POCATELLO — A car has crashed into a strip mall on Pocatello's north side.
Pocatello police and Bannock County sheriff's deputies responded to the 8:45 p.m. Thursday incident at the strip mall in the 2700 block of Pole Line Road near West Cedar Street.
The businesses at the strip mall appeared to be closed at the time of the collision. At least one of the businesses suffered damage caused by the car's impact.
A Pocatello Fire Department ambulance has responded to the incident and it's believed at least one person in the car suffered injuries.
Pocatello police said they are going to release more information soon