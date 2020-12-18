POCATELLO — A car crashed through a fence and then struck the porch of a home in a residential neighborhood on the city's north side on Friday night.
The incident occurred around 8:15 p.m. at Holman Avenue and Lavine Drive.
The driver, whose name has not been released, was traveling through the intersection in a Honda Accord when the car left the roadway, crashed through a chain-link fence and hit the home's porch.
There were no injuries.
The porch suffered minor damage but the woman's car appears to be totaled.
The crash is being investigated by Pocatello police, who are expected to release additional information soon.