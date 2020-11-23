CHUBBUCK — A car crashed into a dental office near Pine Ridge Mall on Monday night.
Chubbuck police responded to Aspen Dental in the 4100 block of Yellowstone Avenue around 8:15 p.m. and found the car to be unoccupied.
The vehicle had apparently been traveling northbound on Yellowstone Avenue when the driver lost control and crashed into Aspen Dental.
The dental office was closed at the time of the incident.
The car appeared to be totaled as a result of the collision while the Aspen Dental building's exterior suffered minor damage.
The crash remains under investigation by Chubbuck police who are still searching for the vehicle's occupants.