POCATELLO — When people think of campus police, they might imagine officers jump-starting dead vehicles, responding to out-of-control dorm parties and giving people directions to campus buildings.
While Idaho State University Public Safety does all of that and more, they are also the first line of defense when a high-profile incident occurs on or near any of its three campuses, such as an active shooter situation or an escaped wanted fugitive roaming school grounds.
“I would say that 95 percent of our officers do have a POST background but we are not sworn officers,” said ISU Director of Public Safety Lewis Eakins. “They learn everything that the local police learn but we take a different twist on things. Our main focus is the safety of students, faculty and staff, and really, it’s about our customer service.”
In addition to services that foster positive relationships with the constituents they protect, such as unlocking vehicles with keys trapped inside, doing safety awareness training and implementing different types of officer patrols on campus, ISU Public Safety officers play a significant role in fighting crime and deterring major incidents from occurring on its campuses.
With a repertoire that includes a centralized dispatch center located on the Pocatello campus that routes calls from all three of the ISU campuses — Meridian, Pocatello and Idaho Falls — and is staffed 24/7, a surveillance system that boasts over 900 cameras with live-viewing capabilities and about 15 armed patrol officers, ISU Public Safety is not only equipped to handle high-profile incidents at any of its campuses, but also serves as a key asset to other local law enforcement agencies, Eakins said.
“Here at the main campus, we work hand-in-hand with the Pocatello Police Department and we could not do what we do without them,” Eakins said. “Many of our officers have left us to go and work for Pocatello police, which is just another added benefit. Those officers know our campus, so whenever there is a situation on our campus they know where the hallways, bathrooms, entrances and so forth are before they are called to respond.”
To enhance its critical incident response effort, ISU Public Safety recently hired an emergency operations manager and has built inside the Public Safety office a critical incident conference room that includes several large display monitors, a smart whiteboard and a sophisticated video conference call system.
“Responding and stabilizing a critical incident, such as an active shooter or the fire in the Shubert Heights student dorm rooms for example, is the first line of action for our public safety officers,” Eakins said. “But after we have contained that situation, our emergency manager will be responsible for working with other agencies and school departments to coordinate how we respond and conduct the long-range management of the incident.”
Though ISU Public Safety is not an accredited law enforcement agency with sworn officers, meaning they cannot initiate traffic stops or arrest people, they do have the authority to follow and use force to detain those they suspect of committing a crime.
“Oftentimes, Pocatello police will tell us they are on the lookout for someone, and if we see that person we will detain them for Pocatello police,” said ISU Public Safety Sgt. Jordan Smith. “We are not exempt from getting crime as far as getting suspicious people or incidents, but with the help of the Pocatello Police Department and other local law enforcement agencies, I think we really cut the head off the snake as far as crime prevention goes.”
While preparing for major incidents and responding to calls for service are a major part of ISU Public Safety’s role in policing its campuses, initiating new programs and services to enhance student life by making them more safe is equally important, Eakins said.
A recent undertaking of Public Safety involves purchasing and distributing date rape test kits to its students. Based on the technology used in pregnancy urine strips, ISU Public Safety is in the process of ordering date rape drug tests from a company called The Creep Alert.
The testing card is convenient to carry and easy to use. Each card contains two tests both for GHB and Ketamine, which are common date rape drugs. Users can dabble a bit of a drink onto each test area and if a dark blue color change appears that indicates a positive test result, which can be seen when the areas dry after just a few minutes, according to the company’s website.
This added service is in addition to ISU’s use of the RAVE Guardian smartphone application. The app allows users to set a safety timer to notify designated guardians if they are alone or in an unfamiliar location.
In addition, the RAVE Guardian emergency call button can send a notification to Public Safety with one click, providing the user’s information and GPS location. Users can also send text or photo content directly to university officials if they witness something suspicious on campus.
“Even if our students are off campus and are experiencing an emergency, they can use this app to GPS their location and we can send local officers to wherever they are at within the United States,” Smith said.
Moving forward, Eakins said the future of ISU’s Public Safety department includes continuing to assess what threats could impact the safety of the ISU community and to learn new ways to mitigate those threats.
“It’s a dynamic focus that includes training more, alerting more and educating more — a process that never stops,” Eakins said. “And by staying vigilant and always looking to improve our services, we should be able to maintain a safe campus that will positively impact and inform retention and recruitment efforts.”