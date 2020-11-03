Republican candidate Josh Campbell has been elected as the Power County sheriff in the 2020 election against Democratic candidate Max Sprague.
When the final votes were tallied Tuesday night, Campbell received 2,129 votes compared with 927 votes for Sprague.
Campbell, who is the current American Falls Police captain, has served in several different branches of law enforcement over roughly 30 years, including working with the American Falls Police Department and Idaho State Police.
Campbell will be replacing current Sheriff Jim Jeffries, a Democrat, in January.