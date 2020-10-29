Two people are running for Power County prosecutor for the Nov. 3 election.
Incumbent Anson Call, who is running as a Republican candidate, will be vying for the position against write-in candidate Abe Luca.
Luca didn’t respond after repeated attempts to get in contact.
Call, who has served as the Power County prosecuting attorney since October 2017, is originally from Arizona and graduated from Brigham Young University with a degree in international relations. He attended Florida Coastal School of Law and graduated cum laude in 2013 and shortly after began working in Pocatello for then-6th District Judge Stephen Dunn as a judicial staff attorney.
In that same year, he was admitted to the Idaho State Bar and then worked at Cooper and Larsen in Pocatello as an associate attorney before becoming the chief deputy prosecuting attorney in Power County in 2015.
When his predecessor, Ryan Petersen, resigned in 2017, the Power County Commissioner appointed Call to finish the rest of his term.
Call said the importance of being able to work with all groups involved in legal settings and that his strong work ethic and ability to work as a team player make him a good prosecutor for the area.
“It is so critical in this position to work together with the various agencies in the county, state, and federal governments,” he said. “I have built relationships in many of those areas to work to improve the lives of the people of Power County.”
Call said that several of the biggest challenges he’s faced while working for the county has been encouraging growth in the community and managing problems that arise from drug addiction and mental illness.
In an effort to help solve the mental health and drug issues, he said he’s been working with community officials to take strong efforts to respond and provide real long-lasting solutions for the community.
As for seeing to the growth in the area, Call said he and the county have sought to encourage employers to open their businesses and expand in the area.
“Regarding the need to encourage growth in the county, we have worked hard to encourage and bring new investment to our community through major employers expanding and opening up additional jobs,” he said. “We have faced challenges, from legislators outside of our district, attacking our basic funding methods. However, we have found great support from our local businesses and legislators in protecting our county from extreme financial difficulty that some irresponsible legislators have proposed.”
He continued, “It has been very rewarding to work together with our local and state elected officials to responsibly encourage growth and to see results from those efforts that benefit our residents.”
As for the upcoming election, Call explained that he and his family have made American Falls their home and that he looks forward to further serving the area.
“I would like to thank the Power County Commissioners for entrusting me with this position back in 2017,” he said. “I want the people of Power County to know that my family and I have felt so welcomed here in the community, and we are so proud to call Power County home. Our children love this community, and I want to continue to do everything I can to make sure they have a great place to grow up. I ask for the trust of the voters of Power County in reelecting me to the position of Power County Prosecutor, so that we can continue this work together.”