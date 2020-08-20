The air quality in the Pocatello area has been declared to be unhealthy because of smoke from wildfires burning in California.
The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality's monitoring equipment in Pocatello listed the Gate City's air quality as unhealthy as of 3 p.m. Thursday.
The DEQ says about unhealthy air: "Some members of the general public may experience health effects; members of sensitive groups may experience more serious health effects."
The air quality in Idaho Falls was listed as unhealthy for sensitive groups as of 3 p.m. Thursday, the DEQ reported. This means "members of sensitive groups may experience health effects; the general public is less likely to be affected," according to DEQ.
The DEQ said that Thursday afternoon's air quality in other areas of East Idaho including Preston, Rexburg and Soda Springs was moderate, meaning "air quality is acceptable. However, there may be a risk for some people, particularly those who are unusually sensitive to air pollution."
Pocatello's unhealthy air quality rating is the third worst of the DEQ's ratings. The worst air quality ratings are very unhealthy — "the risk of health effects is increased for everyone" — followed by the most severe rating of hazardous — constituting a "health warning of emergency conditions" because "everyone is more likely to be affected," according to the DEQ.
The DEQ's monitoring equipment in the Ketchum, Paul and Twin Falls areas also listed the air quality in those places as unhealthy as of Thursday afternoon.
The air quality in other areas of the state was listed as moderate or good on Thursday.
