POCATELLO — The two teenagers accused of stabbing an elderly Pocatello woman to death in 2019 have pleaded guilty to murder charges, Bannock County prosecutors said.
Dustin Garrett Alfaro, 19, and Isaac Angel Rodriguez-Romero, 18, both of Marysville, California, were each facing one count of felony murder in the first degree, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and a felony enhancement for using a weapon during the commission of a felony crime for fatally stabbing 87-year-old Arlyne Koehler inside her McKinley Avenue home in Pocatello in March 2019.
On Friday Alfaro and Rodriguez-Romero pleaded guilty to murder charges for killing Mrs. Koehler but Bannock County prosecutors won't yet provide additional details on what led to the guilty pleas.
The teens were arrested for Mrs. Koehler's death less than a week later in California, where they had fled after murdering her in Pocatello.
Alfaro and Rodriguez-Romero murdered Mrs. Koehler after breaking into her home to burglarize the residence and finding her asleep in her bed, authorities said.
Family members found Mrs. Koehler, who lived alone, dead inside her Pocatello home on March 19.
Alfaro and Rodriguez-Romero will receive their sentences on Jan. 7, 2021, at the Bannock County Courthouse.
They're both currently being held at the Bannock County Jail.