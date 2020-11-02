POCATELLO — The two teenagers accused of stabbing an elderly Pocatello woman to death in 2019 have pleaded guilty to murder charges, Bannock County prosecutors said.
Dustin Garrett Alfaro, 19, and Isaac Angel Rodriguez-Romero, 18, both of Marysville, California, were each facing one count of felony murder in the first degree, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and a felony enhancement for using a weapon during the commission of a felony crime for fatally stabbing 87-year-old Arlyne Koehler inside her McKinley Avenue home in Pocatello in March 2019.
Alfaro and Rodriguez-Romero on Friday both entered into binding plea agreements with Bannock County Prosecutors. Alfaro and Rodriguez-Romero both agreed to plead guilty to the charge of felony murder in the first-degree in exchange for prosecutors dismissing the conspiracy to commit first degree murder and weapon enhancement charges, Bannock County Prosecutor Steve Herzog told the Idaho State Journal on Monday.
Additionally, prosecutors agreed to dismiss a felony destruction of jail property charge against Alfaro in exchange for him agreeing to pay restitution for the damage he caused to the Bannock County Jail's sprinkler system in October 2019, Herzog said.
The binding plea agreement asks 6th District Judge Robert Naftz to impose a sentence against Alfaro of at least 22 years and up to life in prison and a sentence of at least 27 years and up to life in prison against Rodriguez-Romero.
In the event Naftz does not agree to impose the sentence included in the plea agreement, Alfaro and Rodriguez-Romero would each have the opportunity to withdraw their guilty pleas and decide to take their cases to trial, Herzog said.
Another condition of the plea agreements involve both Alfaro and Rodriquez-Romero waiving their rights to appeal the rulings in their case, so long as Naftz sentences them in accordance to the binding agreement, Herzog added.
The teens fled to California after killing Mrs. Koehler, where they were arrested less than a week after the murder, authorities said.
Alfaro and Rodriguez-Romero murdered Mrs. Koehler after breaking into her home through a back window with the intent to burglarize the residence and finding her asleep in her bed, authorities said.
Family members found Mrs. Koehler, who lived alone, dead inside her Pocatello home on March 19.
Alfaro and Rodriguez-Romero will receive are set to receive their sentences on Jan. 7, 2021, at the Bannock County Courthouse, according to court records.
They're both currently being held at the Bannock County Jail on $1 million bonds.