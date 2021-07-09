It could be a hot and smoky start to the week.
Winds blew smoke from fires in California, Oregon and even one near Boise into the Pocatello area on Friday, said Jack Messick, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service forecast office in Pocatello. He noted that more than 60,000 acres are on fire between the multiple blazes burning in northern California right now.
“(That smoke) is all being blown across northern Nevada and southern Idaho, (causing) grayish-brown skies over us,” Messick said.
The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality still considered most of eastern Idaho’s air quality to be moderate on Friday, but did list areas near Preston and Soda Springs as unhealthy for sensitive groups as of 5:30 p.m.
But even if the smoke clears up, people may not want to spend a lot of time outside. Temperatures are expected to climb again.
The weather service has issued a heat advisory for most of eastern Idaho that is in effect from noon Sunday until 9 p.m. on Monday.
“Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur,” according to the advisory, which forecasts temperatures between 95 and 102 degrees.
That’s not quite record-breaking, but it could get close, Messick said.
The heat advisory includes Mud Lake, the Idaho National Laboratory, Craters of the Moon National Monument, Idaho Falls, Rexburg, St. Anthony, Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls, Shelley, Fort Hall, Inkom, McCammon, Downey, Lava Hot Springs, Malad, Preston, Thatcher, Hailey, Bellevue and Picabo.
Weather officials encourage people to stay hydrated, avoid the sun as much as possible, seek sanctuary in air-conditioned rooms, and check up on their relatives and neighbors.
“Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances,” according to the advisory.
Those who have to work outside should wear loose-fitting and lightweight clothing, try to reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening hours, and take frequent breaks in the shade or in an air-conditioned environment, weather officials said. And they note that emergency officials should be contacted if someone is experiencing heat stroke.
The weather service also issued an excessive heat warning in effect from noon Saturday until 9 p.m. Monday, for temperatures ranging between 98 and 105 degrees.
That warning includes the cities of Shoshone, Richfield, Carey, Burley, Rupert, Heyburn, Oakley, Albion, Almo, Malta, Rockland and Holbrook.
“Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities,” the warning states.
Messick says there’s a stationary, high-pressure system to the southwest, which typically brings clear skies and the full brunt of the sun. Hot, dry air blowing in from northern California and Oregon is only making conditions worse.
“The air is very dry and it makes things hotter,” Messick said. “There’s no moisture to absorb the energy and become clouds.”
The ongoing drought is another factor. Messick says we’ve only had one month of above-normal precipitation since November, and it wasn’t much more than normal.
“Once the drought is in place, it feeds on itself,” Messick said. “It will take a major change in Pacific Ocean temperature to get a break in the consistency of the weather and stop having a drought.”
The U.S. Drought Monitor currently lists all of Idaho in drought, with most of the state facing moderate to severe conditions, although some areas — including parts of Bear Lake, Franklin, Bannock, Oneida and Cassia counties — are considered to be extremely dry.