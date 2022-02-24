POCATELLO — After a long hiatus, Cakes & Shakes dessert shop has reopened in Pocatello in a big way — expanding from a homemade trailer in a parking lot to its own storefront on East Benton Street.
Cakes & Shakes owners Chad and Kayla Cranor said they're excited to be back making their unique and indulgent milkshakes after putting their dream on hold in 2020 when the shack that Chad had built to be their storefront fell apart.
They opened Cakes & Shakes in early February on East Benton Street in Pocatello.
The couple formerly operated the business out of a trailer in the Pocatello Reel Theatre parking lot, where they opened in June 2020. But that only lasted a few months before they outgrew the tiny blue trailer and decided to move it.
When they tried to move it, the walls collapsed, Chad said, signaling what he thought would be the end of his family's Cakes & Shakes business endeavor.
"I thought that was going to be the end of the business and I just kind of moved on," Chad said. "But our Facebook page kept growing and people kept asking for us to come back, so we recently decided to look for a more permanent location."
The Cakes & Shakes Facebook page now has nearly 2,000 followers, and since opening its Pocatello shop in early February, has been actively posting about its milkshake flavors and doing creative giveaways on the page for its customers.
The shop currently has three milkshake flavors and one rotating flavor of the month. The milkshakes are topped with entire pieces of cheesecake, s and cotton candy depending on the flavor, offering customers a unique and indulgent sweets experience that isn't currently offered anywhere else in Pocatello.
"When people come in, they can expect great customer service and extreme milk shakes, something they've never seen before." Chad said. "The toppings that we have on our shakes is something that no one else in town is doing, so it's a unique experience that we can now offer year-round with our brick-and-mortar location, and we're excited about that."
Chad, who went to culinary school and has always dreamt of opening an eatery like Cakes & Shakes, said the success of his family's business means a lot to him.
"This is a dream of mine, something on my bucket list that I have been able to check off," he said. "We put everything we have into this and we're looking forward to seeing Cakes & Shakes hopefully expand in the future."
Cakes & Shakes is open at 624 E. Benton St. in Pocatello from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday to Thursday; 4 to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday; and closed Sunday.