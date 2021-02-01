POCATELLO — Brittney Dahlquist was 13 when she started busing tables at her family’s restaurant, ButterBurr’s.
Throughout the years, Dahlquist has done just about every job at the Pocatello restaurant, known for its home-style, from-scratch cooking. She’s baked pies, waited tables and managed staff.
For the past 15 years, Dahlquist has run ButterBurr’s, located at 917 Yellowstone Ave. It was started by her parents Kelly and Sheryl Talbot on Feb. 2, 1981.
ButterBurr’s launched a celebration on Monday in recognition of its 40th anniversary in business. The festivities will continue through Saturday. Customers who show up during the anniversary observance will have the chance to spin a wheel for prizes, such as 40 cent twists, 40 cent slices of pie, T-shirts and gift certificates. A birthday party is scheduled for Tuesday, during which every customer who comes in will receive a strawberry-flavored treat. Free face painting will be offered from 5 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Dahlquist said the event will also serve to honor her father, Kelly, who died during the summer.
Dahlquist said a small business loan offered under the federal coronavirus aid package has enabled ButterBurr’s to survive through the COVID-19 pandemic.
“With the vaccine coming out, it seems like we’ve gotten busier again,” Dahlquist said.
COVID-19 aside, Dahlquist said she and her family have always believed the secret to their longevity has been treating their employees well. She said they’ve made a goal of offering good wages to staff, and they strive to heed customers’ suggestions.
ButterBurr’s is well known for its cinnamon, blueberry and maple twists, its homemade soups and freshly baked bread.
ButterBurr’s has also opened a satellite restaurant called ButterBurr’s Lickety Split at 1138 Yellowstone Ave. Dahlquist explained the ButterBurr’s kitchen staff was having trouble keeping up with the high volume of to-go soup and sandwich orders, and the new location specializes in soups and sandwiches. Lickety Split has a drive-through lane, and Dahlquist believes more customers have become aware of the second restaurant due to the pandemic, which has forced the public to search for carry-out dining options.