Former Idaho Gov. Butch Otter
Former Idaho Governor C.L. “Butch” Otter has planned to meet and greet with local residents at two Pocatello area events on May 18, according to a news release.
One event is the grand opening of the new Blue Cross of Idaho office at 852 W. Quinn Rd. in Chubbuck from 3:30 to 5 p.m. on May 18.
Blue Cross of Idaho says it’s opening the new office to see that the area public gets the service they deserve, the release said.
Visitors can also learn how Blue Cross of Idaho invests in its local members and local communities.
Blue Cross of Idaho staff members will be available to speak with visitors at the scheduled event.
The second event is a free educational Medicare seminar at the Hampton Inn & Suites at 151 Vista Drive in Pocatello at 6:30 p.m. on May 18.
Blue Cross says if someone is confused about Medicare, they can have their questions answered at the planned seminar.
Light refreshments will also be provided at both events.
Seating for seminar event is limited. To register, call 1-888-494-2583
