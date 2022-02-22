A semi burns on Interstate 15 southbound south of Pocatello on Tuesday morning.
POCATELLO — Interstate 15 south of Pocatello remains partially blocked because of a Tuesday morning semi fire.
The semi caught fire around 8:25 a.m. while traveling southbound on Interstate 15, Idaho State Police said.
The truck's driver was able to escape without injury but the semi's cab was a total loss.
The Pocatello Valley Fire Department responded and extinguished the flames.
The semi fire caused the partial blockage of Interstate 15 and as of 11:25 a.m. Tuesday one of the freeway's southbound's lanes remained shut down and the fire-damaged semi had not yet been towed.
State police said they're uncertain what caused the fire.
