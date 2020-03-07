POCATELLO — Two power poles caught fire in Pocatello on Saturday night causing power outages in the city.
The power poles caught fire around 9:45 p.m. on East Hayden Street between North Fourth and North Fifth avenues and at Yellowstone Avenue and East Elm Street.
It does not appear that the burning poles caused any injuries.
East Hayden has been shut down between North Fourth and North Fifth and traffic on Yellowstone Avenue has been reduced to one lane in each direction while Pocatello firefighters and Idaho Power crews deal with the burning poles.
The burning poles have caused power outages in the city, but it's unclear just how many people are without electricity. It's also unclear as to when those without power will have their electricity restored.
Police are providing traffic control at multiple intersections in Pocatello where the traffic lights have become disabled due to the power outages.
Authorities haven't commented on what caused the burning poles or if the incidents are related. Both power pole fires occurred during Saturday night's rainstorm.
