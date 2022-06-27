Starting July 1, 2022, a ban on certain types of fires will be in place for most parts of Bannock County, including, Inkom, Downey, Arimo, McCammon, Lava, Pocatello Valley, Chubbuck, Pocatello, and North Bannock Fire District.
Fire officials from the municipalities and fire districts throughout Bannock County are working together to create a unified burn ban with the intent of reducing the risk of wildfires.'
No open burning, recreational fires, or fireworks are allowed within the Wildland-Urban Interface Areas of Bannock County because of current fire danger and fuel moisture levels. The use of commercial gas fire pits and appliances designed for food prep, such as gas grills and/or charcoal briquettes, are exempted from the ban when used according to the manufacturer’s instructions.
Only non-aerial fireworks are allowed in non-wildland urban interface areas. Per Idaho State Code no aerial fireworks are allowed anywhere except for approved professional firework displays.
“I strongly encourage all citizens to heed the ban and potentially save the lives and homes of fellow residents,” said Pocatello Fire Marshall Nick Christensen.
The ban will remain in place until October 1, 2022, or until conditions allow it to be lifted.
Residents with questions about the burn ban or fireworks are encouraged to contact their local fire department/district.