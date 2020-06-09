AMERICAN FALLS — Juggling a collision repair business in the throes of a pandemic has been a rollercoaster of a ride, says Delane Anderson, but the ups and downs of owning a business are something the Andersons have adapted to.
Their continued business is a great example of this.
When Anderson’s Body and Glass first opened up 35 years ago, it was one of six collision repair shops in the American Falls area. As of 2020, it’s the only one remaining.
Delane, who owns the shop with his wife, Laura, and first son, Greg, attributes their success to the community, which has given him advice, assistance, and support over the years.
“Nobody gets ahead in this life without someone there to help them,” Delane said. “And it’s amazing to me because I can’t just go ask people for help. It’s a thing I still struggle with to this day. And somehow the Lord would always align me up with people who would help me or could help me or wanted to help me.”
Delane first opened the shop at the age of 24 as a recent graduate of Idaho State University’s then-called School of Vocational Technical. Over the years, each of Delane and Laura’s four children have worked at the shop at one point or another, and they’ve had other family and friends eager to help as well.
Delane’s father was one individual who helped promote their business in its early years.
“He was like my marketing agent,” Delane said. “He’d solicit people, and he was always passing out cards.”
Just like many others impacted by the quarantine, they’ve experienced a steep decline in sales over the past few months, but they’ve also had a few upsides too.
For collision repair and glass businesses, early spring is a busy time since people haul in their cars to have them fixed up after the winter season. But with the quarantine underway, Anderson’s Body and Glass wasn’t seeing much traffic.
“In April, our sales were down by 78% from last April due to Covid-19,” Laura said. “But May was phenomenal because everyone was bringing in their cars to get their windshields replaced.”
In addition to providing the community with auto repair services, Delane has also served as a Power County commissioner since 2011, as well as served as bishop for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints American Falls 4th Ward since May 2015.
And back in 2018, he was diagnosed with cancer.
During that time, Delane received treatments at Salt Lake City’s Hope Lodge for two months while keeping the cancer diagnosis under wraps. He did this while keeping up with both the business and the duties of being a commissioner and bishop.
“We would leave Monday morning and go down, and I would come back Tuesday night or Wednesday morning and work one day, and then I’d go back, and then we’d come home on Friday,” Laura said about their hectic schedule.
On top of the treatments and their busy schedules, they were also building and moving into a new house.
“I’m just grateful I survived it all,” Delane said. “Again, I don’t know how I made it through being a commissioner, bishop, business owner, and taking cancer treatments and trying to carry on a normal lifestyle while building a new house.”
But just as the Andersons strove to serve the community, the community returned the favor.
Friends and neighbors from the 4th Ward pitched in and helped the Andersons move into their new house while Delane was getting treatment.
“I look back and think about all the friends and people along the way who helped me,” he said. “I just want to say thanks to the community for being so good to us.”
Delane is now in remission but has regular check-ups as a precaution. For now, he hopes to continue to serve and provide quality service to the community that has always had his back.
“Working with the American Falls’ community has been phenomenal,” he said. “They’ve been supportive for the last 35 years and that was my whole mission statement from the start. Produce quality product at an affordable price and make customers happy.”
Anderson’s Body and Glass is located at 146 Roosevelt St. and is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. It is closed from noon to 1 p.m. daily.