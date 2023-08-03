POCATELLO — A new style of an all-you-can eat Asian buffet is coming to the Gate City.
You would be wrong if you imagined a variety of food sitting at a central table underneath a warming lamp.
Kingpot, the new restaurant set to open in Pocatello in early 2024, will feature Korean barbecue and hot pots, which instead put you in the driver’s seat of the dining experience.
“The experience at Kingpot is not like any other ordinary restaurant where you walk in, order from the menu and wait for your finished dish to arrive at the table,” said Josh Gonzales, the general manager and head sushi chef at Pocatello’s Hokkaido Ramen & Sushi Bar. “The difference at Kingpot is you have your pot with all your flavors and everything you want to cook the way you want to cook it right in front of you.”
The same group of people who opened Hokkaido Ramen & Sushi Bar on West Quinn Road in Pocatello in February 2021 are also bringing Kingpot to the Gate City. The new eatery will be located about a football field away from Hokkaido in the building at 1599 Yellowstone Ave. that once housed Chili's Grill & Bar and most recently Garcia's Mexican Restaurant before the latter closed in May.
“Kingpot is actually going to be located in the same parking lot as Hokkaido,” Gonzales said. “We love the location. As far as visibility goes it’s in a great spot. Being right there at that main crossroad of Yellowstone and Flandro Drive and right there next to Costco will be great for us.”
Korean barbecue is a popular cooking method in many Asian places, particularly Korea, where diners cook various meats — typically pork, beef, chicken and seafood — and vegetables on gas or charcoal grills built into the dining table itself. The tables at Kingpot will feature gas grills, Gonzales said.
Much like Korean barbecue, the hot pot portion of the restaurant features a hot pot of broth at the dining table that patrons can customize with various sauces and spices. Typical ingredients for a hot pot include thinly sliced meat, leaf vegetables, mushrooms, vermicelli, sliced potatoes, bean products, egg dumplings, tofu and seafood.
“What I always recommend to people is just don't take too much all at once — go slow,” Gonzales said. “It can be a little overwhelming, especially with the types of selections that we're planning on having. I don't know if you've ever seen hot pot or Korean barbecue before, but the menus are incredibly large — there's just a ton of stuff you can do. It really just comes down to the person. You could come in and try a little bit of something or you can just do a lot of one thing.”
Though it will be all-you-can eat, the restaurant will still feature a traditional serving style, Gonzales said. That means customers will be able to look over the menu and place an order with the server, who will then bring what was ordered to the table and the customer can begin the cooking process.
“Everything will be prepped in the kitchen and served fresh with every order,” Gonzales said.
Construction work to completely renovate the inside of the building and give the exterior a facelift began last week. Gonzales said the goal was to open Kingpot around the end of the year but it’s looking more likely that Gate City restaurant-goers will be able to experience the new eatery sometime in the first quarter of 2024.
In addition to providing Korean barbecue and hot pot dining tables, Gonzales said the plan is to create an a la carte menu of various Asian entrees and appetizers that will be available for those who want to sit in the bar area of the restaurant.
Once open, Kingpot will employ about 30 people. Gonzales said that when the restaurant gets close to opening they will start seeking out applicants for servers, cooks, dishwashers and others.
Gonzales said he and others involved in the new restaurant are still working on establishing a social media presence for Kingpot and encouraged the local community to keep an eye out for the eatery on Facebook and other platforms.
“We're stoked because we're bringing all you can eat back to Pocatello,” Gonzales said. “There aren't any Korean barbecue restaurants between here and Boise or here and Salt Lake City so we’re looking forward to providing something that has become very popular nationwide. We’re confident that Kingpot will have a little bit of something for everyone.”
