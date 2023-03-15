BOISE — Idaho’s budget writers narrowly passed an appropriation bill that includes funding for a Boise State University facility, which replaced an effort to keep the state’s largest university out of the capital projects budget.

The Joint Finance and Appropriations Committee passed the Permanent Building Fund budget Tuesday, which included $72.9 million for higher education facility projects. Gov. Brad Little in his proposed budget had recommended $109.9 million for these projects.

