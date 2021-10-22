POCATELLO — Council member Rick Cheatum didn't know much about his political opponent in the race for Seat 6 of the City Council, so he gave James Bucci a call and invited him to lunch.
Cheatum and Bucci visited for about an hour and a half getting to know each other at Uncle Jim's Family Dining.
"He's a nice guy," Cheatum said.
Bucci, who has worked in construction and is currently employed in the produce department at Albertsons, appreciates cordiality in politics. Bucci is concerned by the recent hostility and polarization on the City Council, which he considers to be a microcosm of the divided state of national politics.
"There's no reason all of this bickering should be happening, but at this point it's literally the whole country," said Bucci, who is running his first campaign for elected office. "... This country wasn't founded by a party, just an idea and we've lost that idea."
If elected, Bucci vows he'll make an effort to get to know and appreciate his colleagues on the council, perhaps taking them to dinner. He believes if politicians get to know one another and become friends, they're apt to become less entrenched in their positions and to be more willing to find middle ground on issues.
Bucci, who is originally from Massachusetts and has lived in California, moved to Pocatello about three years ago. He joined the Marine Corps out of high school and spent eight years in the military. He believes he would bring the perspective of a "normal person" to the council.
"I'm just an everyday person," Bucci said. "Anybody should be able to run."
Cheatum was elected to the council in November of 2017. He holds a degree in broadcast journalism from the University of Kansas, and he's worked covering local government as a radio journalist.
"I was fascinated by city councils and what they do and the effect they have on a community," Cheatum said. "It had always been a secret desire, for 40 years in fact, to do this."
Cheatum moved to Pocatello for a job in broadcasting. When his company made changes and he found himself out of a job, he began working for the former Northern Auto Sales dealership. While working in various positions for the dealership, he also served on the board of Idaho Central Credit Union. He resigned his board position and worked for a year at Idaho Central before returning to broadcasting with KZBQ FM 93.9.
He later took a job with Idaho State University Credit Union, now Lookout Credit Union. During his time there, he oversaw the marketing and human resources programs. During his final two years with the credit union, he started an indirect lending program, which he grew from zero to $44 million in business within 23 months. Indirect loans involve credit unions contracting with merchants to originate loans at the point of sale. Cheatum explained auto loans commonly use indirect loans.
Cheatum believes he's put in the work to make informed decisions, and he's listened to the public.
"I feel like I come to every meeting with an open mind. I've read the agendas, I've studied the issues and I'm ready to listen, then make a decision that's the best thing for this community," Cheatum said.
Cheatum enjoys approving new development and annexations, which he said bring jobs and growth to the community. He also believes the community has been discovered and big things are starting to happen. He mentioned Morton Buildings is opening a local facility, and the old Naval Ordnance Plant is poised to receive a significant overhaul. A new intermodal rail port also recently opened in the community, which should facilitate the shipping of agricultural commodities.
"All of these things are probably the reason I'm not ready to step down from the council," Cheatum said. "All of them will happen in the next couple of years and they're going to transform our community. I love being involved in what's going on. That's why I wanted to run for council again.