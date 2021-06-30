POCATELLO — A brush fire temporarily shut down a rail line just outside of Pocatello on Tuesday.
The 3:30 p.m. blaze occurred near the railroad tracks in the area of Highway 30 and Batiste Road northwest of Pocatello city limits.
The fire scorched less than an acre and the rail line was temporarily shut down as a precaution.
The blaze did not result in any injuries and did not threaten or damage any structures.
North Bannock firefighters extinguished the blaze with help from the Pocatello Fire Department.
Firefighters were on the scene for less than two hours.
The cause of the fire is unknown and remains under investigation, according to the North Bannock Fire Department.