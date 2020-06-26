POCATELLO — A brush fire is burning out of control on the city's north side.
The blaze ignited near the Interstate 15 northbound Pocatello Creek Road exit around 3:45 p.m. Friday and began spreading to the south of the adjacent Red Lion Hotel.
As of 4:45 p.m. the Pocatello Fire Department reported that the fire had scorched at least two acres but had not resulted in any injuries, evacuations or damage to structures.
The fire is expected to continue burning additional acreage but the Fire Department does not think it will threaten any structures before it's extinguished.
The Fire Department has not yet commented on what could have caused the fire.
