POCATELLO — A brush fire destroyed multiple cars and sheds in south Pocatello before firefighters extinguished it on Saturday.
The fire was reported around 2:05 p.m. Saturday just south of the Bannock County Sheriff's Office along South Fifth Avenue. The flames threatened nearby homes and residents in the area were told by the Sheriff's Office to be prepared to evacuate.
In the end no evacuations were needed and the fire did not result in any injuries to people or damage to homes, but at least five vehicles and two to three sheds were destroyed by the flames before the fire was extinguished around 5 p.m. Saturday, authorities said.
All of the destroyed vehicles and sheds were on the property where the fire ignited.
Authorities said the fire was caused by a vehicle on the property backfiring and igniting nearby brush. The fire only scorched about an acre before being extinguished but generated a large amount of smoke that made the blaze appear to be much bigger than it actually was, firefighters said.
Firefighters said the fire could have been much worse had conditions been windy when the blaze started. The wind did eventually pick up but by then the fire was nearly out, firefighters said.
Sheriff's deputies said the fire did not threaten the Sheriff's Office, which also houses the Bannock County Jail, although the flames were burning nearby.
Pocatello, Pocatello Valley and Bureau of Land Management firefighters responded to the fire.