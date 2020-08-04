AMERICAN FALLS — Firefighters battled a brush fire in a field full of cars here on Tuesday.
The blaze ignited around 4:15 p.m. and destroyed a large number of the vehicles for sale in the field near the Pizza Hut restaurant located on the 2800 block of Pocatello Avenue, according to local authorities.
Power County Sheriff Jim Jeffries said the fire burned at least 10 acres and consumed several of the cars. An Idaho State Journal correspondent who covered the fire said it appeared that the blaze consumed about 30 cars in the field.
We have received no reports that the fire threatened or damaged any structures or caused any injuries.
Firefighters from the Bureau of Land Management, Pocatello and Power County fought the blaze, containing it by early Tuesday evening.
Jeffries said the fire remains under investigation but might have been caused by a backfiring car.
Jeffries encouraged passing motorists to refrain from stopping their vehicles to observe the blaze as to not interfere with the firefighters’ efforts to extinguish the fire.
“If the wind comes up and the fire grows or it changes direction, firefighters don’t need to be worried about crowds of people,” he said.