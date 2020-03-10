Thanks to some kids with an imagination, a family who loves him and modern technology, Bruce the Goose has a new lease on life.
Two weeks ago, Bruce and his buddies, a duck named Jenni DuckDuck and a golden retriever, were happily living with a Preston family as a pet. Then one day, a raccoon got in a scrape with Bruce and bit off the upper part of Bruce’s bill.
Unaware of how to help him, his family took Bruce to Sandy’s Haven, a home for injured or abandoned animals. The nonprofit was started two years ago by Preston residents Jody and Susan Curtis, who house the animals at their home.
Susan is also head of the animal science department at Bridgerland Technical College in Logan. When Bruce arrived, she started thinking about some of the other programs offered at the school and realized that there just might be a way to give Bruce a new bill.
BTECH sponsors the Cache Makers — a STEM centered 4-H group that gives youth opportunities to apply science and math concepts to the projects they do. Susan talked to Jenny Kearl, director of Cache Makers, and she agreed that Bruce’s needs would be something the group could help with. The kids had just had a class on 3D printing, and they decided they could design a new bill for Bruce using that printer.
So they set to work with their adviser, measuring, designing and making temporary bills to help Bruce along until they could get a permanent prosthesis to fit him, just right.
And eventually, they did. Bruce is a Chinese goose whose coloring includes a black bill, white, tan and black coloring with orange legs. So a durable black ABS filament was used to print the bill.
“The details on the beak — the notch, the slope, the little teeth, are wonderful,” said Susan.
It even has nostrils that allow airflow into the goose’s mouth. To get just the right design, the youth and their leaders, John Meade and Carmen Ramirez, looked at lots of photos of goose bills.
The final bill design was adjusted to Bruce, then printed on Friday — a process that takes a couple of hours, said Curtis. The Curtises brought Bruce back on Saturday to have it attached. To do that, they involved another BTECH department, dentistry. Representatives from that department used dental glue to affix the new bill to the remnants of Bruce’s old bill.
Before the bill was attached, eating was hard for Bruce, but the worst problem was a dry tongue, Susan said, but she tried to keep it coated with coconut oil.
The hardest part of the project was getting Bruce to hold still for his fittings, Curtis said. Once they got a hold of him, he seemed to settle down, she said. “It was almost like he knows he is getting help. He has a lot of personality for sure,” she said.
Today, he is high spirits. “He struts around and looks out for Jenni DuckDuck,” Susan said.
Bruce’s tragic experience resulted in a wonderful opportunity for Bridgerland’s programs and area youth to use new technology to help a feathered friend, said Kearl.
“It’s the first we’ve ever done here. It got the kids more excited about projects they can do,” she said.
The experience has also shined a light on Sandy’s Haven. The nonprofit is governed by board members, whose mission is to “serve all animals and humans alike, through dedicated excellence in animal rehabilitation, zoological education, and quality animal assisted activities.” Its board members are Susan, Josh Merrill, Kyle Walker, Kathy Ashcroft, Cindy Gill and Patrick Huffcutt.
“We love what we do,” Susan said.
To her, although the organization cares for animals, it is “about the people and what these animals can do for these people. We’ve seen miracles,” she said.
The board members often take the animals in the haven to visit people struggling with either physical or mental deficiencies. Animals can sometimes connect with people who are shut off from human connections, Susan said.
For example, Susan once placed a lamb in the lap of an elderly man in a nursing home who communicated very little with those around him. But holding the lamb released a flood of memories and knowledge the man had long kept to himself.
“It was like he was right there, living it,” Susan said.
Another time, they gave a “unicorn ride” to a kindergarten-aged boy diagnosed with autism.
“Jody scooped him up and put him on the ‘unicorn’ and he started to visit with Jody — just talking like you do,” Susan said. “He was telling Jody about a visit to the zoo. I looked back and the parents were sobbing.”
“I went back to find out what was wrong, thinking we had done something, but they said ‘no.’ It was the first time they had heard their son talk. They were then able to talk with their son, for the first time in his life.”
The boy is still involved with equine therapy and has progressed by leaps and bounds, said Susan.
“I’m sad this happened to Bruce, but I’m excited because Bruce is bringing attention to what we do,” she said.