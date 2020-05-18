POCATELLO — Bannock County Commissioner Steve Brown announced Monday he plans to resign from his position effective June 5.
Brown said he and his family will be moving to Anchorage, Alaska, where he's agreed to become director of the state's district office for the U.S. Small Business Administration.
Brown was appointed to the three-member commission in December of 2017 to replace Evan Frasure, who left the county office to accept an appointment as state director of USDA's Farm Service Agency.
Brown said he's been pleased by some of the changes he and his fellow commissioners have managed to implement. There have also been experiences during his time in office that have made him "cringe." He said time will tell how some other decisions will play out.
"It's been a really growing and positive experience," Brown said of his time on the commission.
Brown believes his legacy will be helping to make the county's operations more efficient and lessening the burden on local taxpayers. For example, he said the commission has been leasing more vehicles and equipment to have the latest technology, saving staff time and repair costs. The county has also implemented a central fleet service to improve efficiency.
Brown has also served as a congressional staff member, a Pocatello City Councilman and a small business owner. In addition to owning an Allstate Insurance location, he's owned a political consulting and mailing company.
"We've gotten quite a few people elected over the years," Brown said.
Brown believes his new position will put his diverse skillset to good use.
Brown sent a letter dated on Monday announcing his plans to Gov. Brad Little indicating, "In this moment of economic disruption, I am eager to lend my efforts to the SBA's mission of maintaining and strengthening our nation's economy by enabling the establishment and viability of small businesses."
Brown said he's also eager to pursue large fish in scenic Alaska.
The Bannock County Central Republican Committee will be tasked with submitting names of three candidates to replace Brown to Little, who will make the final selection.