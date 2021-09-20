Brooklyn's Playground namesake Brooklyn Fisher said Saturday in Pocatello that she's now a sophomore at Highland High School and is working to figure out what she wants to do for a career in the future.
That's as hundreds of people turned out to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Playground at O.K. Ward Park in Pocatello.
The playground, which has served thousands of people over the years since opening in 2011, was originally built through donations to ensure access for all youths, including those with disabilities.
The playground was originally inspired by Brooklyn, who lives with her family in Chubbuck and uses a wheelchair due to spina bifida.
And her father, Jonny Fisher, says they were excited to hold the event and just wanted to have a fun celebration.
Brooklyn says the years have passed quickly.
“It seems weird to think that it's been 10 years,” she said. “It doesn't feel like it's been 10 years.”
Meanwhile, things have continued to move forward for her.
And she's had other adventures.
“A lot has happened if I think about it,” she said.
For instance, she has started the process to learn how to drive.
She would be able to use a car that is arranged for her to drive that takes into account she has spina bifida.
“It will be kind of nice to finally be able to go and do,” she said.
And she says she's still got friends from 10 years ago.
“So I've been trying to stay on top of my grades and just hanging out with friends,” Brooklyn said.
As for school, the 15-year-old hasn't yet decided completely what she wants to do after she graduates.
So she plans to audit a few college classes at Idaho State University to explore some options.
"Hopefully maybe I could see what I want to do,” she said.
Looking back, she says the playground seemed a huge dream at the start and some thought it would never happen.
“It's cool to see that it's still here and everything,” she said. “It's huge.”
But she doesn't hear as much about the playground as she used to or get many letters.
“I feel like most of my friends kind of know,” she said.
Still, she occasionally has people ask her about it.
Further, she still gets to the playground at times and will generally see both younger and older people there.
But most often she sees younger people.
And some people ask her if she's the one who the playground is named after.
Further, she stays active. Though she doesn't usually go to the movies with her friends, they do get together and hang out.
In addition, she plans to get a job, but needs time for the effort.
The anniversary event also included the memorial walk for Maria Neumann to honor her for helping greatly with the playground effort.
Meanwhile, Jonny Fisher says the 10-year celebration also served as a fundraiser for the $554,000 playground.
That's because the rubber-like synthetic turf covering the floor of the playground is nearing the end of its lifespan of 11 to 12 years.
He says replacing the material would cost $250,000.
And laying a synthetic turf over the top would only run about $140,000, he said.
So that issue will be the playground's next challenge.
But they hope for the best and were happy to see old friends and supporters at the anniversary event and to enjoy the occasion.
“We created so many good relationships and friendships from when we built the playground 10 years ago and we just wanted to reconnect on those relationships and have kind of a celebration fundraiser,” Jonny Fisher said.