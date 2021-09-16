Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
POCATELLO — Brooklyn’s Playground, an all-accessible and inclusive playground in Pocatello, will celebrate its 10th anniversary and hold a memorial walk for Maria Neumann on Saturday evening at OK Ward Park.
The celebration will go from 4 to 7 p.m., with a memorial walk for the late Maria Neumann, who helped greatly with the project, beginning at 4:15 p.m. and a dinner starting at 5 p.m., according to organizers.
The playground has served thousands of people over the last 10 years and the organizers want it to continue to do so for decades to come.
The 10th anniversary event, at 1400 W. Quinn Road in Pocatello, will help the group raise money for long-term surface and equipment repairs.
"The solid surface that makes the playground all-inclusive and accessible to everyone is reaching the end of its life. Within the next two years it will all need to be replaced," said Jonny Fisher, who is Brooklyn's father and a leader for the project. "The community was such an instrumental part in helping us build the playground and we are asking for their help again."
Brooklyn Fisher, after whom Brooklyn’s Playground is named, has spina bifida. Brooklyn's parents, Jonny and Melissa, led the effort more than a decade ago to build a playground on which all children could play.
The fundraiser event for the playground will feature carnival games and food and will have booths set up for entertainment activities, such as caricature drawings, a dunk tank and face painting.
Fisher is also seeking event sponsors and volunteers to help call donors, set up and take down materials and hang posters.
Tickets are $15 per person, except for individuals with a disability, who get in free. Group/family discounts are five for the price of four.