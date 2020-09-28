POCATELLO — A bronze statue at Marshall Public Library has been vandalized.
Library Director Eric Suess said the offender pushed the statue over, causing it to break off at the foot. All that remains in the library's front lawn is a foot surrounded by caution tape wrapped around two orange cones.
Suess said the statue's value was estimated at $20,000 by the artist, Doug Warnock, who is an art professor at Idaho State University. The name of the statue is "Liberty Chasing Imagination." It features a young boy wearing a paper hat and holding books and a broom.
Suess said the library won't know the cost and outlook for repairing the bronze statue until Warnock has a chance to survey the damage.