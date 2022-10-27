Flying Y aerial photo (copy)

An aerial view of the “Flying Y” interchange of Interstate 15 and Interstate 86, located within the city limits of both Pocatello and Chubbuck. Work on rebuilding the interchange has begun.

 File photo

POCATELLO — At 10 p.m.on Thursday evening there will be a rolling road closure on Interstate 15 near Chubbuck Road to allow Idaho Power to remove a power line from over the roadway.

A rolling road closure is a method of slowing or stopping traffic to temporarily clear a portion of the roadway so work can be performed safely. Pacing vehicles are used to create a gap in traffic so construction work can be done without endangering the travelling public.

