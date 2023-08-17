POCATELLO — Tantalizingly rich stouts, full-bodied lagers, tart sours and enticing IPAs will be available to partake in this weekend for Gate City Brewfest 2 at Lookout Point and a special pre-party.
The pre-party will be held from 3 to 9:30 p.m. Friday at Wanderlust Craft Beer Taproom & Wine Bar, 1799 Hurley Drive, Suite A, in Pocatello. Wanderlust will be providing a huge selection of drinks for every palate. With 36 craft beers on tap, a large cocktail selection and wine by the glass and bottle, there is a diversity of indulgent delights for everyone to enjoy.
Music will be provided at Wanderlust from 7 to 9 p.m., and Beixy's Kitchen food truck will be providing mouthwatering Venezuelan cuisine like their signature empanadas. A pair of Brewfest tickets will be raffled off that evening and the following day Wanderlust will also be attending Brewfest 2 with their mobile trailer.
Six selections will be provided by Wanderlust on the day of Brewfest: Shades' "Tropic Like It’s Hot," WeldWerks' "Rocket’s Red Glare," Craftwell’s peach mojito cocktail, Breakside’s Wanderlust IPA, Harland’s Japanese lager and Iron Horse’s Velvet Shine.
Local breweries will be out in force for Brewfest 2 on Saturday, which runs from 4 to 8 p.m. Readers' Choice winner Jim Dandy Brewing will be in attendance as will mainstay fixtures Off the Rails, Portneuf Valley Brewing and Star Route. Local distributors will also be present with their beverage offerings.
Best By Yesterday will be performing music at Lookout Point the day of the festivities. Angels Tacos, Smokin' Buds BBQ, The Yellowstone Restaurant and Mighty Dawgs have their signature foods available for purchase during the event to couple with the ocean of beverages.
Gate City Brewfest 2 has plenty to offer this year for alcohol aficionados. Whether it’s the flavorful taste of an Irish red ale, the smooth drinkability of a hefeweizen or blonde, the strong and robust richness of a porter or stout or the lightly tinged hops of a hazy IPA there is a wide array of drinks for even the most discerning of connoisseurs.
Tickets are available to purchase at gatecitybrewfest.com. Tickets are $30 pre-sale or $35 when purchased day of at Lookout Point.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.