Several entertainment events and concerts for this summer have been announced for the Shoshone-Bannock Hotel and Casino and the Bannock County Wellness Complex.
The Shoshone-Bannock Casino and Hotel has announced the following acts for this summer:
Comedian Larry the Cable Guy has been announced for Friday, Aug. 19 at 8 p.m. The event is outdoors and tickets range from $49 to $69. Buckcherry, Great White and Tesla has been announced for Saturday, Aug. 20 at 8 p.m. The event is also outdoors and tickets range from $59 to $79.
Pre-sale tickets for these two shows go on sale Thursday, April 21, at 10 a.m. Stay tuned to Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel’s Facebook page for a special ticketing link. Tickets for these events will go on sale Friday, April 22 at 10 a.m. All tickets and information can be found at shobangaming.com.
Other upcoming events at the Shoshone-Bannock Hotel and Casino include:
— Tracy Morgan — May 6 at 8 p.m.
— Como La Flor — May 7 at 8 p.m.
— Nelly & T.I. — June 24 at 8 p.m.
— Brad Paisley — June 25 at 8 p.m.
— Cedric the Entertainer — July 15 at 8 p.m.
— Stone Temple Pilots & Daughtry — July 16 at 8 p.m.
Additionally, the Summer Concert Series, which brings nine classic rock, alternative rock, hip-hop, and other artists to both Boise and Pocatello has announced its first concerts of the summer.
Poison frontman Bret Michaels will be playing at the Bannock County Event Center’s Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre on May 27. Coffey Anderson will be playing at the amphitheater on May 28.