POCATELLO — The Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre will welcome two artists during concerts this weekend and each performance will be accompanied by a drone light show.
Go Out Local’s Summer Concert Series, which brings nine classic rock, alternative rock, hip-hop, and other artists to both Boise and Pocatello, is hosting Poison frontman Bret Michaels at the Bannock County Event Center’s Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre on Friday. Tickets are available for this show by clicking here.
The similar country version of Go Out Local’s summer concert series, which brings nine top country artists to both Boise and Pocatello, will also be bringing Coffey Anderson to the amphitheater on Saturday. Tickets are available for this show by clicking here.
Go Out Local says that as Coffey Anderson and Bret Michaels’ spectacular performances come to an end, a fleet of drones will take over the sky.
“As seen at (Electric Daisy Carnival) and other festivals, this breathtaking visual light show illuminates the sky with shapes and designs,” Go Out Local said in a recent press release. “You don’t want to miss this because it is definitely a ‘you had to be there’ moment.”
About Coffey Anderson
Coffey Anderson’s music career began unconventionally. He borrowed a guitar from the father of a girl he was dating, and then she dumped him. Coffey kept the guitar, and more than 20 years later continues to blaze his own trail as a neotraditional country artist.
The Bangs, Texas, native grew up singing in church, but it wasn’t until a high school talent show that he realized he could connect with an audience. When Coffey relocated to Los Angeles to pursue music full-time, the singer’s small-town upbringing, country values and unmatched work ethic stayed with him. Once in L.A., he carved out his own lane of country music. He’d perform on the street with a foldable IKEA table where he sold CDs and took names for his email list. That’s where he’d meet his wife, hip-hop dancer Criscilla, and soon realize that he had to think like an entrepreneur if he wanted to make it in the industry. Coffey took his music career into his own hands producing his own albums, booking his own shows, and editing his music videos out of his garage.
In 2006, Anderson started his YouTube channel and launched Coffey Global. 16 years later he has more than 250,000 YouTube subscribers with 85 million lifetime views. His Spotify monthly listeners average 640,000 while his TikTok likes total 3.7 million. While building his brand as an entrepreneur and singer Anderson, 43, continued to use his gift as an entertainer. His infectious personality and unmatched positivity as seen on the hit Netflix original reality series Country Ever After draws people in while his neotraditional country music sets him apart.
About Bret Michaels
With over three generations of fans, Bret Michaels is revered as a megastar in the entertainment industry. One of music's most iconic and enduring singer/songwriters, Michaels’ massive success includes selling over 50 million records worldwide and numerous hit singles such as Every Rose Has It’s Thorn, Go That Far and Nothing But A Good Time. The Poison front man has built his brand piece by piece and retaining ownership and control of his own personal brand has solidified Bret as a successful entrepreneur.
Michaels brings a combination of rock, pop, country and Nothing But A Good Time to his Nothing But A Good Vibe Tour. You can't beat that atmosphere, having had Bret back by popular demand twice for the Orpheus Float at Mardi Gras, Michaels will bring the excitement of everyone coming together, from all walks of life and all generations to celebrate what rocks their world. Michaels will be on tour throughout 2022 as a solo artist playing many of the hottest country festivals and launching his own brand of music festivals, as well as touring with his band as part of the hard rocking Stadium Tour.
Bret has produced and starred in record-breaking hit TV shows (Rock of Love with Bret Michaels, Life As I Know It with Bret Michaels and Travel Channel’s Bret Michaels Rock My RV), is a Celebrity Apprentice winner and was voted NBC Apprentice fan favorite.
Michaels, the son of a veteran and a lifelong diabetic, has always made giving back a priority throughout his career. His Life Rocks Foundation continues to provide support to many charities and causes around the globe.